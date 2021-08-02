CricketNext

West Indies vs Pakistan: Pakistan Gets Unassailable Lead as Rain Washes Out Third T20I
West Indies vs Pakistan: Pakistan Gets Unassailable Lead as Rain Washes Out Third T20I

The third T20I between West Indies vs Pakistan was washed away due to rain.

Rain continues to disrupt the Twenty20 series between Pakistan and the West Indies with the third match ending in a no result on Sunday.

Guyana: Rain continues to disrupt the Twenty20 series between Pakistan and the West Indies with the third match ending in a no result on Sunday.

Only eight balls could be bowled in the entire game at Providence after West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and chose to bat before heavy rain forced players off the field.

The hosts were 15-0 in 1.2 overs at the time with Andre Fletcher (14) and Chris Gayle (1) at the crease.

Although the rain stopped and ground staff tried to clear the large puddles, umpires called off play at 2:10 p.m. local time.

Pakistan can’t now lose the four-match series, which it leads 1-0. The final match is at the same venue on Tuesday.

The first match was also washed out due to rain at Barbados on Wednesday before Pakistan won the second match by seven runs at Guyana on Saturday.

first published:August 02, 2021, 12:09 IST