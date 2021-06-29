West Indies vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, Live Scores & Updates

West Indies are up against South Africa in the third of the five match T20I series. Earlier South Africa turned the tables on the West Indies in the second match of their Twenty20 series on Sunday, winning by 16 runs to level the five-match series at 1-1.

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Live Score

Only 24 hours after losing the opening match by eight wickets, an unchanged South Africa lineup produced an improved but still imperfect bowling and fielding performance to restrict the West Indies to 150-9 in reply to its 166-7. The match stayed alive until the final over, thanks to a superb rearguard innings from Fabian Allen whose 34 runs from 12 balls included five sixes.

The West Indies came to the final over bowled by Lungi Ngidi needing 36 runs to win six sixes. Allen raised their hopes with maximums off the first two balls. After a dot ball, a wide kept their faint chances alive. A third six from Allen created the possibility of an extraordinary finish but he was trapped lbw next ball and South Africa held on.

At first, Sundays match seemed to be eerily similar to the first match of the series at the same venue. South Africa again lost the toss, was sent in and its batting performance followed the pattern of the day before when it made 160-6 in an innings which started well, then faltered. On Sunday, Reeza Hendricks (42) and Quinton de Kock (26) put on 73 for South Africas first wicket and captain Temba Bavuma made 46 from 33 balls to guide South Africa to 96-1 at the midpoint of its innings.

But the second half of the innings didnt match the first and only two other batsmen, David Miller (11) and Heinrich Klaasen (10) reached double figures. The last four wickets produced only 27 runs.

