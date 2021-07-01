West Indies vs South Africa, 4th T20I, Live Scores & Updates: Series on the Line for Hosts

After a thrilling win over West Indies in the 3rd T20I, South Africa will look to seal the deal when they take on the Men in Maroon in the 4th T20I at Granada. The hosts are going to have a tight schedule with home series against Australia and Pakistan.

West Indies vs South Africa, 4th T20I, Live Scores

Tabraiz Shamsi enhanced his reputation as the top T20 bowler in the international game by inspiring South Africa to a thrilling one-run victory over the West Indies in the third of their five-match series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.

Defending another moderate total of 167 for eight after they were put in to bat for the third time in the series, the left-arm wrist spinner bowled his most economical four-over spell in conceding just 13 runs for the important wickets of Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer.

Yet as well as he bowled, and as much as the vaunted West Indies power-hitters stuttered for the second consecutive match, the duel still came down to the final over bowled by Kagiso Rabada with 15 runs needed.

Fabian Allen struck an early boundary and then a six off the last ball of the match but the pacer had held his nerve in between those wayward deliveries to limit the home side to 166 for seven.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here