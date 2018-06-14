West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1 in St Lucia, Highlights, As it Happened

(Image: ICC)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

The visitors were hoping for a better start to the second Test but it wasn't to be. Apart from Chandimal and Mendis to an extent, the other batsmen didn't show proper resistance. The Sri Lankan skipper scored a classy century on a demanding pitch and has given his side something to battle for. Day 2 promises to be good for the batting side but the Lankan bowlers can make things interesting by replicating their opposition's tactics. Join us on Friday at 1000 local (1400 GMT) to catch all the action. Till then, cheers!

Safely negotiated. The opening pair of the hosts required only a couple of overs to survive and they have done just that before the close of play. Earlier, it was a dominant display from the Windies' fast bowlers throughout the day. They were asked to bowl first on a green top and they made full use of the helpful conditions. Shannon Gabriel took a fifer and Kemar Roach complemented him equally well with a 4-wicket haul. The other bowlers were disciplined as well and kept a leash on the Sri Lankan batsmen.

1.6 A Dananjaya to Smith, Smith gets forward and defends the flighted delivery. THAT IS STUMPS ON DAY 1! 2/0

1.5 A Dananjaya to Smith, Tossed up on middle and leg, Smith goes back in his crease and blocks it from the full face of the bat. 2/0

1.4 A Dananjaya to Smith, Another loopy delivery and almost a yorker. The batsman digs it out. 2/0

1.3 A Dananjaya to Smith, The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads outside leg. 2/0

1.2 A Dananjaya to Smith, Tossed up on middle and blocked off the back foot by Smith. 2/0

1.1 A Dananjaya to Smith, Flighted on off and driven off the front foot to mid on for nothing. 2/0

Akila Dananjaya to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Touch fuller but too wide to make Brathwaite play at it. 2/0

0.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 2/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, In that same channel once again and the right-hander stays away from the delivery. 2/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Similar length around off, left alone by the batsman. 2/0

0.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Too straight and down the leg side, the batsman lets it pass to the keeper. 2/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, West Indies are away! Lakmal starts with a short of a length delivery and Brathwaite tucks it away off his pads for a couple. 2/0

First Published: June 14, 2018, 7:25 PM IST