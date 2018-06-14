West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1 in St Lucia, Highlights, As it Happened

Toss:
Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat first.
Playing XIs:
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Devon Smith, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Mahela Udawatte, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Preview:
Having won two of their last five Tests and drawing the other three – as well as the fact that the Windies were playing their first five-day game of 2018 – Sri Lanka had arrived on the Caribbean shores for the three-match Test series confident of doing well. However, a solid performance by the hosts in the first Test, headlined by Shane Dowrich’s century, a good lower-order batting performance and an all-round bowling effort, has given the Windies a 1-0 lead. Sri Lanka, who are chasing their first Test series win in the Caribbean, will have plenty to think about after a rather disappointing show in Port of Spain. The bowlers, with the Windies at 147/5, let the advantage slip with Jason Holder, Devendra Bishoo and Kemar Roach all stitching crucial stands with Dowrich to take their side to a position of strength. The only bright spark for the Sri Lankans in the bowling department came in the form of Lahiru Kumara, who bowled with venom to pick up seven wickets over the two innings, but bar Kusal Mendis’ 102 in the second innings – Sri Lanka’s only individual score over 50 – there were no major contributions from the batsmen either.
The visitors will be forced to make at least two changes to the side in Gros Islet. Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Gamage will be flying back to Sri Lanka, and Danushka Gunathilaka and Dasun Shanaka have been named as replacements. While Mathews is headed back due to personal reasons, Gamage fractured his finger while batting during the first Test, a release from Sri Lanka Cricket stated. The visitors, therefore, might bring in Dhananjaya de Silva, who joined the squad late after the tragic death of his father. Gamage's departure could mean an international debut for fast bowler Asitha Fernando, while depending on the nature of the surface, Sri Lanka could also be tempted to try Akila Dananjaya. For the Windies, this provides a golden chance to win a series against a higher-ranked team. They did many things right in the opening game. Kieran Powell was among the runs in both innings, while Dowrich was awarded Player of the Match for his century in the first. Holder also played a captain's hand and all the bowlers – pacers and spinners – were among the wickets. The only cause for worry for the Windies could be that their openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and Devon Smith, failed to get going. However, with the series 1-0 in their favour, the Windies will likely not tinker with the combination just yet.
Commentary (West Indies innings)
The visitors were hoping for a better start to the second Test but it wasn't to be. Apart from Chandimal and Mendis to an extent, the other batsmen didn't show proper resistance. The Sri Lankan skipper scored a classy century on a demanding pitch and has given his side something to battle for. Day 2 promises to be good for the batting side but the Lankan bowlers can make things interesting by replicating their opposition's tactics. Join us on Friday at 1000 local (1400 GMT) to catch all the action. Till then, cheers!
Safely negotiated. The opening pair of the hosts required only a couple of overs to survive and they have done just that before the close of play. Earlier, it was a dominant display from the Windies' fast bowlers throughout the day. They were asked to bowl first on a green top and they made full use of the helpful conditions. Shannon Gabriel took a fifer and Kemar Roach complemented him equally well with a 4-wicket haul. The other bowlers were disciplined as well and kept a leash on the Sri Lankan batsmen.
1.6 A Dananjaya to Smith, Smith gets forward and defends the flighted delivery. THAT IS STUMPS ON DAY 1! 2/0
1.5 A Dananjaya to Smith, Tossed up on middle and leg, Smith goes back in his crease and blocks it from the full face of the bat. 2/0
1.4 A Dananjaya to Smith, Another loopy delivery and almost a yorker. The batsman digs it out. 2/0
1.3 A Dananjaya to Smith, The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads outside leg. 2/0
1.2 A Dananjaya to Smith, Tossed up on middle and blocked off the back foot by Smith. 2/0
1.1 A Dananjaya to Smith, Flighted on off and driven off the front foot to mid on for nothing. 2/0
Akila Dananjaya to share the new ball from the other end.
0.6 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Touch fuller but too wide to make Brathwaite play at it. 2/0
0.5 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 2/0
0.4 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, In that same channel once again and the right-hander stays away from the delivery. 2/0
0.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Similar length around off, left alone by the batsman. 2/0
0.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Too straight and down the leg side, the batsman lets it pass to the keeper. 2/0
0.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, West Indies are away! Lakmal starts with a short of a length delivery and Brathwaite tucks it away off his pads for a couple. 2/0