West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 in St Lucia, Highlights, As it Happened

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

From the point of view of the hosts, half centuries from Devon Smith and Shane Dowrich allowed them to sneak past the away side's total. The pitch seems to have eased down a bit as well, making batting relatively easier. The first hour of Day 4 holds the key as to which side the game will tilt. Join us to catch all the action on Sunday. Till then, Ciao!

The umpires are having a discussion and the play has been called off for the day. It's STUMPS ON DAY 3! Kusal Perera and debutant Mahela Udawatte managed to get through the initial 30 minutes of play but the former lost his wicket just the way he did in the first innings. However, it's a passage of play which belonged to Sri Lanka, for the first time in this series. Their bowlers came out all guns blazing after the Tea break and took the winds out of the Windies lower order. Four out of the five bowlers chipped in with wickets and managed to keep the lead down to 47. They were quite disciplined throughout and didn't allow the home side to run away with the show.

8.6 M Cummins to Udawatte, Not Out! The hosts lose a review! A very good decision from Aleem Dar. Cummins bowls a good length ball around leg stump and tries to angle it across Udawatte. He hops in an attempt to block it but misses to get hit on the pads. A strong appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. Holder after a conversation with his teammates decides to challenge the decision. Time for the replays. The Ultra Edge doesn't detect anything. The Hawk Eye rolls in. Well, the ball has pitched outside the leg stump and that puts the argument to bed. 34/1

The Windies review an LBW decision against Mahela Udawatte. Seems to be a close call but the height might just save him.

8.5 M Cummins to Udawatte, Just wide of the man at gully! Not a good shot to play at the fag end of the day. Fullish ball well outside off, Udawatte throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge. Hope at gully dives to his left but the ball goes past him in a flash. A couple of runs are taken. 34/1

The artificial lights have been switched on.

8.4 M Cummins to Udawatte, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 32/1

8.3 M Cummins to Udawatte, Cummins delivers this on a length outside off, Mahela points his bat skywards to let it be. 32/1

8.2 M Cummins to Udawatte, Another bouncer which is comfortably evaded by Mahela with a duck. 32/1

8.1 M Cummins to Udawatte, Short ball on leg stump, Udawatte ducks under it. 32/1

After the blow near the knee, Kasun Rajitha is getting his leg checked by the physio. Meanwhile, Miguel Cummins comes into the attack.

7.6 S Gabriel to Rajitha, Good length ball, nipping in sharply to go past Rajitha's pads to hit him on the thigh pads. 32/1

7.5 S Gabriel to Rajitha, On a length outside off, left alone. 32/1

The nightwatchman, Kasun Rajitha walks out to bat. Still no signs of stumps, the play has probably been extended.

7.4 S Gabriel to Perera, OUT! Got him, gone! Gabriel draws first blood. He wasn't looking that convincing with the ball but has produced a beauty to give his side the breakthrough. He steams in from around the wicket and hits the deck hard on middle. Perera plays for the initial angle but after pitching, the ball seams away late to catch him off guard. An outside edge is induced and Shane Dowrich behind the stumps gets low to his left to take a good catch. Perera's chancy innings has been cut short. 32/1

7.3 S Gabriel to Perera, Gabriel has lost the plot once again. Slips this one down the leg side, Perera lets it go. 32/0

7.2 S Gabriel to Perera, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 32/0

7.1 S Gabriel to Perera, Tight but safe eventually! Length ball, Perera places it towards mid off and calls his partner through. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. An overthrow results. Good game awareness from the Sri Lankans. 32/0

Well, we will get another over in.

6.6 J Holder to Udawatte, FOUR! Crisp! Fuller length ball on off, Mahela Udawatte offers the full face of the bat and punches it through mid on to find the fence. 30/0

6.5 J Holder to Udawatte, Pitched up this time, Udawatte puts his head down and defends it calmly down the pitch. 26/0

6.4 J Holder to Udawatte, On a length around off, defended from within the crease. 26/0

6.3 J Holder to Udawatte, Tight stump-to-stump line from the skipper. Mahela looks a bit nervy but manages to keep it out. 26/0

6.2 J Holder to Udawatte, Full length ball attacking the stumps, the batsman plays it defensively beside the pitch on the leg side. 26/0

6.1 J Holder to Udawatte, Holder comes around the wicket to change things up and lands the ball on a length outside off. Udawatte shuffles a touch and leaves it alone. 26/0

6.1 J Holder to Udawatte, No ball! Slower ball outside off, doesn't bounce much as Mahela sees it through. Well, Holder has overstepped. Needs to be more disciplined. 26/0

6.1 J Holder to Udawatte, Wide! Starts off with a shortish ball way outside off. Udawatte is not bothered to play at it. 25/0

This might well be the last over of the day. The skipper, Jason Holder brings himself on. Can he provide his side a breakthrough?

5.6 S Gabriel to Perera, Tentative! In the channel of uncertainty, Perera tries to work it away but is hit on the thigh pad. 24/0

5.5 S Gabriel to Perera, Back of a length ball, defended stoutly off the back foot. 24/0

A short leg in place now.

5.5 S Gabriel to Perera, No ball! Bowls this one short down the leg side, Perera lets it go. Gabriel has overstepped as he was striving for extra pace. This is also Sri Lanka's highest opening partnership of this series. 24/0

5.4 S Gabriel to Perera, FOUR! Streaky runs! Not that wide from Gabriel but it is too short. Perera rises on his toes and flashes at it only to top edge it over the slip cordon. A boundary results. 23/0

5.3 S Gabriel to Perera, Makes good use of the crease does Gabriel. He goes wide and angles in a short of a length ball. Perera is cramped for room as he tries to manufacture a glide through point but is beaten for pace. 19/0

5.2 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Short of a length ball in line of the stumps, tucked with a closed bat face towards wide mid on. A single taken. 19/0

5.1 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Beaten! One of the few deliveries he has got up there after a sequece of short ones. Udawatte comes forward tentatively and pushes at it tamely only to get foxed. 18/0

4.6 K Roach to Perera, Hangs back to the length ball and answers it with a straight bat. 18/0

4.5 K Roach to Perera, Bowls this one in the tight off stump channel. Perera chances his arms and tries to hit it down the ground but mistimes it over the bowler. A couple of runs is the result. 18/0

4.4 K Roach to Perera, Roach bowls this one closer to the stumps. The batsman with a still head defends it with authority. 16/0

4.3 K Roach to Perera, Short of a length outside off, Kusal Perera shuffles a touch and taps it towards cover-point. 16/0

4.2 K Roach to Perera, This one is wide outside off and this time Perera restricts himself as he lets it go. 16/0

4.1 K Roach to Perera, This is the fag end of the day but Perera is still taking some risks. Don't think this is the right approach. Fractionally overpitched outside off, Kusal tries to whack it over covers but gets beaten. 16/0

3.6 S Gabriel to Udawatte, A play and a miss! Back of a length and width on offer. Udawatte tries to slash it over point but only connects with thin air. 16/0

3.5 S Gabriel to Perera, Shortish delivery aimed at the body. Kusal pulls it through square leg to rotate strike. 16/0

3.4 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Makes use of the depth of the crease and turns this one towards mid-wicket for a single. 15/0

3.3 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Gabriel is struggling with his rhythm. Angles the shortish delivery down the leg side as Udawatte points his bat skywards to let it be. 14/0

3.2 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Back of a length delivery in that probing off stump corridor. Mahela shuffles a touch and defends it with a straight bat. 14/0

3.1 S Gabriel to Perera, On a good length around off, Perera punches it towards point where Chase dives full strectch to his left to make a good stop. A tight single taken. 14/0

2.6 K Roach to Udawatte, Lets one through to the keeper. 13/0

2.5 K Roach to Udawatte, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 13/0

2.4 K Roach to Udawatte, OOH! What a comeback from Roach! Brings it closer to the batsman and makes him go for the delivery. On a full length outside off and Mahela goes for the cover drive but misses. 13/0

2.3 K Roach to Udawatte, Similar line and length and batsman ignores it once again. 13/0

2.2 K Roach to Udawatte, Too wide and another leave from Mahela. 13/0

2.1 K Roach to Udawatte, Full ball outside off and left alone by the batsman. 13/0

1.6 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Similar delivery around the hips, helped away to fine leg for a single. 13/0

1.5 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Gabriel once again loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side. 12/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Udawatte, The batsman works it down the leg side. 12/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Shortish delivery, angling down leg. Mahela tries to glance it but misses. 12/0

1.2 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Udawatte avoids a pair and gets his first runs in Test cricket! A sigh of relief for him. Fullish ball outside off, stroked nicely through wide mid off for a brace. 12/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Short of a length ball outside off, played with an angled bat to point. 10/0

Shannon Gabriel to share the new ball from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to Perera, FOUR! Hammered! Perera is going with the flow. Back of a length ball outside off, doesn't bounce much. Perera flat-bats it through mid off for a rocketing boundary. 10 from the first over. 10/0

0.5 K Roach to Perera, That was so close! Perera has come out with an aggressive mindset but that can well backfire. Fullish length ball just outside off, Perera attempts a heave across the line but misses. The ball misses the off stump by a whisker. 6/0

0.4 K Roach to Perera, Short of a length outside off, punched nicely through covers for a couple. 6/0

0.3 K Roach to Perera, FOUR! Brilliant shot to get underway! That will give him a lot of confidence. Full length ball on middle and off, Perera lines it up and whips it over square leg for a boundary. The bottom hand came into play there. 4/0

0.2 K Roach to Perera, Well bowled! Lands it on a similar length and gets the ball to skid after pitching. Kusal tries to work it away but is hit on the thigh pad. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to Perera, Kemar Roach runs in from around the wicket and bowls it in the avenue of apprehension. Perera shuffles a touch and blocks it right under his eyes. 0/0

First Published: June 16, 2018, 7:19 PM IST