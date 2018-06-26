West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: As it Happened

Shannon Gabriel. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

So, the game just about hangs in the balance, with the home side holding a slight upper hand. Ian Bishop on air mentions that if Kusal Perera recovers, he will come out to bat. Sri Lanka still need 63 runs to win. They will pin their hopes on Kusal Mendis but they will also need their lower order to support him. If the hosts get rid of the youngster early, they will become the firm favourites to win this game. Join us on Tuesday at 1430 Local (1830 GMT) to catch all the action. It could be the final day of the match, provided the rain doesn't interfere. Till then, cheers!

Darren Ganga talks to Kemar Roach and asks him about the batting conditions. To that, the fast bowler replies that it wasn't easy to bat today, especially under lights. Suggests that they would have liked to get a few more runs on the board but failed to do so. Praises his skipper by saying that he was on fire and reaped the rewards as well. Concludes by saying that on Day 4, they would like to attack and take the remaining wickets as early as possible to win the Test match.

The touring bowlers came out all guns blazing though. Suranga Lakmal and Kasun Rajitha bowled fierce spells and took three wickets apiece. The Windies batsmen struggled to come to terms with the pace and bounce of the surface, eventually getting bundled out for 93. However, they came back roaring with the ball in the final phase of the day, reducing Sri Lanka to 81/5.

The Sri Lankan batsmen didn't show real application either. At the fag end of the day, Niroshan Dickwella threw his wicket away, handing the advantage to the Windies. Earlier, the visitors couldn't add much to their overnight tally. They lost their last five wickets for just 73, letting the home side take a handy 50-run lead.

Needing 144 to chase, Sri Lanka didn't have a good start as Mahela Udawatte once again fell early. Danushka Gunathilaka played some audacious shots but eventually, that proved to be his downfall. The Windies skipper, Jason Holder, was in the rhythm of his life. He swung the pink ball like a banana and broke the backbone of the visitors' batting order, taking a 4-fer in the process. Had they taken their catches, three to be precise, they would have ran away with the show.

Day 3 is often considered the moving one in a Test match and we certainly experienced that. This track proved to be a nightmare for the batsmen as the bowlers ruled the roost on it. As many as 20 wickets fell in the day, the most ever in a day in the Caribbean. The batsmen never felt settled as the bowlers consistently went past the outside edges and also induced false strokes.

23.6 S Gabriel to Perera, Perera must have had his heart in his mouth! Full length ball, angling in sharply. He is caught in the crease as he tries to block it but the ball takes the outside edge. To Dilruwan's delight, the ball falls short of the second slip fielder. THAT SHALL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3! 81/5

23.5 S Gabriel to Perera, Down the leg side, Perera tries to clip it away but misses. The ball brushes his pads and carries to Hope who appeals but the umpire remains unmoved. 81/5

23.4 S Gabriel to Perera, Good length ball well outside off, Dilruwan doesn't fiddle with it. 81/5

23.3 S Gabriel to Perera, Back of a length ball, angling in, kept out watchfully. 81/5

23.2 S Gabriel to Perera, Another occasion where the two-paced nature of the deck is on display! On a length outside off, keeps low. Perera tries to deal with it but the ball passes under his bat. 81/5

23.1 S Gabriel to Mendis, Length ball on middle and leg, Mendis hops and tucks it to the leg side for a single. 81/5

Shannon Gabriel to bowl the last over of the day.

22.6 J Holder to K Mendis, Almost went straight to the fielder at covers. Overpitched on middle and off, Mendis leans ahead and tries to flick it through mid-wicket but closes his bat face early. Hence, a leading edge is induced and the ball goes through covers. Roach hares after it but fails to collect it cleanly. The fumble allows the batsmen to come back for the third run. Shoddy work from the pacer, you need to fight for every run now. 80/5

22.5 J Holder to Mendis, Back of a length delivery around off, kept out with a straight bat. 77/5

Deep point comes in.

22.4 J Holder to Mendis, Once again he walks down the track and manages to block it out. 77/5

22.3 J Holder to Mendis, Mendis is standing outside the crease in order to negotiate the swing. This ball is outside off and Kusal lets it go. 77/5

22.2 J Holder to Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 77/5

22.1 J Holder to Mendis, Holder bowls this one outside off as Mendis remains circumspect in approach and lets this one go. 77/5

21.6 K Roach to Perera, Another harmless ball, not close enough to make Perera play at it. 77/5

21.5 K Roach to Perera, This delivery is well outside off and Dilruwan doesn't fiddle with it. 77/5

21.4 K Roach to Perera, Back of a length ball, answered with a straight bat. 77/5

21.3 K Roach to D Perera, Shaping in sharply as Perera tries to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 77/5

21.2 K Roach to Perera, Good length ball outside off, Perera tries to push at it but misses. 77/5

21.1 K Roach to Perera, Short delivery, Perera ducks under it. 77/5

20.6 J Holder to Mendis, Length ball outside off, seams away after landing. Mendis keeps his bat inside the line and lets it go. 77/5

20.5 J Holder to Mendis, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 77/5

20.4 J Holder to Mendis, In the zone outside off, Kusal doesn't fiddle with it. 77/5

20.3 J Holder to Mendis, Full ball around off, pushed back towards the bowler. 77/5

20.2 J Holder to Perera, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total. 77/5

20.1 J Holder to Mendis, Was that dropped? Doesn't seem so. Back of a length ball, going down leg. Mendis hops and tries to tuck it away but misses. The ball brushes his thigh pads and goes behind. Hope dives to his left but fails to take it. The ball rolls to his left and the batsmen take a leg bye. 76/5

19.6 K Roach to Perera, This one lands on the fifth stump channel, Perera doesn't fiddle with it. 75/5

19.5 K Roach to Perera, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 75/5

19.4 K Roach to Perera, The pink ball is doing a lot under lights! Shapes away after pitching to outfox Perera who is beaten on the push. 75/5

19.3 K Roach to Perera, So much of extravagant movement on display. It is on a length outside off and comes back in sharply. Perera is cut into two halves as the ball sneaks past his inside edge and goes over the stumps. 75/5

19.2 K Roach to Perera, Pitched up outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 75/5

19.1 K Roach to Mendis, Tailing in sharply, tucked to the leg side for a run. 75/5

18.6 J Holder to Perera, Perera pokes at this one outside off but misses yet again. A productive over for Holder and Co. 74/5

18.5 J Holder to Perera, On a length on off, swinging away. Perera tries to keep it out but misses it completely. 74/5

Dilruwan Perera comes out to bat.

18.4 Holder to N Dickwella, OUT! Castled! That was a poor, poor shot and he has paid the price for it. Looked so ordinary there. With so much of time remaining in the game, there was no need to try something that outrageous. Coming back to the ball, it is on a fullish length around off and it is coming in with the natural around the wicket angle. Dickwella tries to manufacture something as he attempts a wild slog across the line but misses it to see his stumps disturbed. Holder leaps in joy as he gets his 4th wicket of this innings. The visitors are still 70 runs behind the target and do not have much batting to come. 74/5

18.3 J Holder to Dickwella, Another play and a miss outside the off stump. Nice probing channel from Windies skipper. 74/4

18.2 J Holder to Dickwella, Full outside off, Dickwella flashes hard at it and gets it from the outer half. The ball goes towards point region. No harm done in the end. 74/4

18.1 J Holder to Mendis, Back of a length around on his hips, Mendis clips it of his pads and changes strike. 74/4

17.6 K Roach to Dickwella, Four Byes! Short and wide and swings away even more after pitching to evade the keeper. The ball races to the boundary and easy runs for the visitors to end the over. 73/4

17.5 K Roach to Dickwella, Short of a length around off, pushed thorugh the off side for a brace. 69/4

17.4 K Roach to Dickwella, FOUR! Full outside off, Dickwella goes for the cover drive and makes a good connection. A boundary collected by the left-hander. 67/4

17.3 K Roach to Dickwella, Dickwella shoulders arms to let that one through. 63/4

17.2 K Roach to Dickwella, Outside off, left alone. 63/4

17.1 K Roach to Dickwella, On a length, kept out with a straight bat. 63/4

Kemar Roach comes back for a bowl.

16.6 J Holder to Mendis, Mendis takes a couple of steps down the track and Holder pitches this one outside off. He opts to leave it at the last moment. 63/4

16.5 J Holder to K Mendis, FOUR! Bang! Holder opts to bowl short again but this one sits up nicely for Mendis. He swivels across and pulls it with authority through square leg for a rocketing boundary. 63/4

16.4 J Holder to Mendis, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 59/4

16.3 J Holder to K Mendis, Dropped! The visitors have missed a catching opportunity for the third time in this innings. How costly will this one prove? Very full ball outside off, Mendis tries to jam it out but seems to have got an outside edge behind. Hope dives to his right but the mistake that he does is he tries to catch it with his right hand. He fails to hold onto it as the ball pops out and falls on the ground. 59/4

16.2 J Holder to Mendis, FOUR! Well played! Shortish ball, Mendis stands tall and pulls it with authority through mid-wicket to pick up another boundary. 59/4

16.1 J Holder to Mendis, On a length outside off, left alone. 55/4

15.6 M Cummins to N Dickwella, Full length ball, patted to mid off. 55/4

15.5 M Cummins to Dickwella, Four Leg Byes! Swinging down the leg side, Dickwella tries to clip it away but misses. The ball brushes his thigh pads and evades a diving Hope to reach the fence. Can't afford to err in line in such a close contest. 55/4

15.4 M Cummins to Dickwella, Back of a length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 51/4

15.3 M Cummins to Dickwella,The batsman defends it from within the crease. 51/4

15.2 M Cummins to Dickwella, Fullish delivery, Dickwella comes forward in defense. 51/4

15.1 M Cummins to Mendis, Leg bye! The batsman has been struck on the pads as he looked to play that off the front foot. The batsmen have run through for a single. A leg bye given by the umpire. 51/4

14.6 J Holder to Dickwella, A play and a miss! Outside off, Dickwella pokes at it and misses. Brilliant over from Holder. 50/4

Niroshan Dickwella is the next man in.

14.5 J Holder to R Silva, OUT! Holder is on fire and he picks up a 3-fer, also his 20th wicket at the Kensington Oval! Jubilation all around for the home side. The Sri Lankans are going downhill at the moment. The skipper goes wider of the crease and bowls a fullish ball outside off. It swings away ever so slightly as Silva attempts a tame push through the line. He only ends up getting a thick outside edge towards Devon Smith at second slip. He looks a bit jittery but manages to hold onto the catch. 50/4

14.4 J Holder to Silva, On a length around off, kept out watchfully. 50/3

14.3 J Holder to Silva, That was so, so close! Good length ball on middle and off, it pitches and seams away. Roshen gets squared up and is beaten. The ball kisses his back pad and just goes over the stumps. The Windies appeal but the height was the factor as the umpire turns it down. 50/3

14.2 J Holder to Silva, Swinging away outside off, Silva lets it go. 50/3

14.1 J Holder to R Silva, Full ball outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 50/3

13.6 M Cummins to Mendis, Good length ball outside off, Mendis lets it go. 50/3

13.5 M Cummins to Mendis, In the zone outside off, left alone. 50/3

13.4 M Cummins to Mendis, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 50/3

13.3 M Cummins to Mendis, Not Out! Yes, there is clear daylight between bat and ball! That was a poor review. Back of length ball outside off, the ball moves away as Mendis tries to block it but seems to have missed it. Hope, who is keeping wickets at the moment, pouches the ball and appeals. He looks confident along with a few of his teammates. That forces Holder to go for the review. Well, the replays show that the bat is miles away from the bat. What a waste of review by the Windies here. 50/3

Howzat? The emotions of the Windies players signify that. However, it seems that there was clear daylight between bat and ball.

13.2 M Cummins to Silva, Back of a length outside off, tapped to covers for a single. That brings up the 50 for the Sri Lankans. 50/3

13.1 M Cummins to Mendis, The batsman delicately works it fine down the leg side. They pick up a single. 49/3

12.6 J Holder to Silva, On a length on middle and leg, tucked to the leg side. 48/3

Roshen Silva comes out to bat.

12.5 J Holder to Silva, OUT! Knocks him over! What have you done, de Silva? Total error in judgement. Holder was mostly swinging the ball away from him and hence, he expected the same. That is why match awareness counts. In his previous over, the skipper had brought one in substantially. Coming back to the ball, it pitches in the corridor of uncertainty and seams in. Dhananjaya points his bat skywards and is completely caught off guard. The ball skids after pitching and takes the off stump for a ride. Sri Lanka are in deep trouble and they still need 96 runs to win. 48/3

12.4 J Holder to Silva, Similar ball, driven hard but Holder does well to collect it on his followthrough. He mimes a throw back at the batsman. 48/2

12.3 J Holder to Silva, Full length ball, kept out watchfully. 48/2

12.2 J Holder to Silva, Unlucky! De Silva deserved more there. Full in the line of the sticks, de Silva drives it down the ground but the ball hits the stumps. 48/2

12.1 J Holder to Silva, Full outside off, pushed to mid off for nothing. 48/2

Drinks has been taken.

11.6 M Cummins to Mendis, The ball is way wide on the leg side but Kusal still goes after it but misses. 48/2

11.5 M Cummins to K Mendis, FOUR! In the same channel outside off and makes Mendis play at it. The ball goes of the outside edge and just to the left of Holder at gully. The ball races to the fence as a result. 48/2

11.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Wide outside off, Mendis looks to play at it but misses. 44/2

11.3 M Cummins to Mendis, Outside off, left alone. 44/2

11.2 M Cummins to Mendis, Mendis shoulders arms to let that one through. 44/2

11.1 M Cummins to Mendis, FOUR! Full into the pads, Sri Lankan batsmen are very strong there. He waits for it and flicks it to the right of the fielder at short square leg. The sweet connection means the ball races to the fence. The visitors need 100 more to win this Test match. 44/2

10.6 J Holder to Silva, Prodigious movement! This is the one which comes back in and it does so substantially as well. De Silva is out of position as he tries to jam it out but gets hit on the pads. The ball deflects towards the slip fielder who takes it. There was no bat involved. 40/2

10.5 J Holder to Silva, Attacks the stumps with a full length ball on off, patted towards mid off. 40/2

10.4 J Holder to de Silva, Edged but safe! Good length ball in the corridor of uncertainty, it moves away a touch as well. De Silva pokes at it and gets an outside edge but the ball falls well short of Powell at third slip. 40/2

10.3 J Holder to Silva, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 40/2

10.2 J Holder to Silva, On a good length on middle, some away swing once again. Dhananjaya gets behind it and defends it stoutly. 40/2

10.1 J Holder to Silva, That was unplayable! The ball is swinging in initially but moves away late to open de Silva up. He feels for it and gets foxed. 40/2

9.6 M Cummins to Mendis, Back of a length and a bit of room on offer, Mendis places it nicely through point and takes a couple. 40/2

9.5 M Cummins to Mendis, Similar delivery outside off, left alone. 38/2

9.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Back of a length outside off, holding its line. Kusal points his bat skywards to allow it through. 38/2

9.3 M Cummins to Mendis, On a length on middle and leg, rising on Mendis. He rides the bounce nicely and tucks it towards square leg. 38/2

9.2 M Cummins to Mendis, That's a peach! This one pitches in the corridor of uncertainty and seams away after landing. Kusal pokes at it and is beaten all ends up. 38/2

9.1 M Cummins to Mendis, Back of a length ball around off, moving away a touch. Mendis hangs back and blocks it to the off side. 38/2

Miguel Cummins comes in for a bowl.

8.6 J Holder to de Silva, FOUR! Shot! No qualms about the previous loose shot. Gets another shorter delivery into his body and guides it to the square leg boundary to end an eventful over. 38/2

8.5 J Holder to Silva, Put down! What a dolly this. Holder almost had another only in his first over. A good length delivery outside off, de Silva pokes at it and gets an outside edge. The ball flies to Kieran Powell at third slip. It goes in and out of his hands, pops out and hits him on his chest. He gets another chance to hold onto to it but fails to catch it. De Silva survives to fight another day or an over perhaps. 34/2

8.4 J Holder to Silva, FOUR! Pulls it and pulls it nicely. Holder bangs it in into the body of de Silva. He swivels and pulls it to the square leg boundary. He is not shying away from the scoring opportunities. This positivity might be the answer to their batting woes. 34/2

8.3 J Holder to Silva, On a length on middle and off, driven to mid on for nothing. 30/2

8.2 J Holder to Silva, Gets behind the line and keeps it out. 30/2

Kusal Mendis is the new man in.

8.1 Holder to D Gunathilaka, OUT! Gunathilaka has thrown it away! So irresponsible from the top-order batsman. Gets a short ball outside off and his eyes light up as he sees the width on it. He should have gone for the cut but he chooses to go for the pull across the line. The angle from around the wicket to the left-hander means he can't get under it nicely. As a result, a top edge is induced and the ball flies over the mid on region. Devendra Bishoo stationed there backtracks and panics initially but does well to hang onto it. The drop earlier in the innings doesn't prove costly for Windies. 17 wickets have already fallen today and we are not done yet. 30/2

Jason Holder is the first change for Windies.

7.6 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Dabs the ball to the on side and scampers for a quick single. 30/1

7.5 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 29/1

7.4 S Gabriel to Silva, Back of length on the hips, clipped to the on side for a single. 29/1

7.3 S Gabriel to Silva, Gets behind the line and keeps it out. 28/1

7.2 S Gabriel to Silva, De Silva shoulders arms to let that one through. 28/1

7.1 S Gabriel to Silva, FOUR! Majestic, bombastic, charismatic. So many adjectives can describe this crisp clip through the mid-wicket region. A full ball on the pads, de Silva stays back in his crease, lets the ball come to him and meets it with a straightish bat. The connection is pure and as a result, the ball whistles away to the boundary. 28/1

6.6 K Roach to D Gunathilaka, Edged and Dropped! Roston Chase has spilled a low catch and Gunathilaka survives. A back of length ball around off, the batsman hangs his bat in anticipation and an edge is induced. The ball dips in front of Chase at third slip, who looks to catch it but it hits his ankle and drops to the ground eventually. Some oohs and aahs from the crowd but Gunathilaka survives. 24/1

6.5 K Roach to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Shot! Good length ball outside off, lofted over cover-point. The connection is sweet and the ball races away to the boundary in a jiffy. 24/1

6.4 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 20/1

6.3 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Aah! Why? Why are you going after the harmless deliveries Danushka? Kemar bowls a fuller delivery wide outside off, the batsman goes after it and misses once again. Roach looks frustrated with these plays and misses. 20/1

6.2 K Roach to Gunathilaka, On a length and into the body, Gunathilaka gets behind the line and keeps it out. 20/1

6.1 K Roach to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Roach errs in line and Danushka punishes him for it. A gentle loosener on the hips, the batsman clips it fine and the ball races away to the fine leg boundary. 20/1

5.6 S Gabriel to Silva, Full just outside off and it seems the ball is swinging in the air as well. De Silva looks to get behind the line but misses the ball. 16/1

5.5 S Gabriel to Silva, De Silva shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 16/1

5.4 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Again short on the hips, Gunathilaka works it to the square leg region and takes a single. 16/1

5.3 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it and misses. 15/1

5.2 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Short into the helmet, Danushka goes for the ambitious pull but misses the ball altogether. 15/1

5.1 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Straighter delivery around middle and leg, Gunathilaka works it down the leg side. 15/1

4.6 K Roach to Gunathilaka, On the hips this time, clipped to the on side and one run is taken. 15/1

4.5 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Short of a length around middle and off, blocked off the back foot. 14/1

4.4 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Third miss of the over. Similar line and length and yet again Gunathilaka misses it. He doesn't have to throw away his wicket you know. 14/1

4.3 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Another play and a miss. Outside off, Danushka goes after it only to miss it again. 14/1

4.2 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Gets behind the line and keeps it out. 14/1

4.1 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Full and wide, Gunathilaka throws his bat at it and misses. 14/1

3.6 S Gabriel to Silva, The ball is way wide on the leg side but de Silva still goes after it but misses. 14/1

3.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Keeps it outside the off stump, de Silva looks to push at it but misses. 14/1

3.4 Gabriel to Silva, Angles this in on a fullish length and hits de Silva on his pad. Windies are excited but the umpire nods. It was going down leg anyway. 14/1

3.3 S Gabriel to Silva, Back of a length on middle and off, de Silva blocks it out off the back foot. 14/1

3.2 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, On a length on the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a single. 14/1

3.1 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 13/1

2.6 K Roach to Silva, FOUR! Touch too straight on the hips, de Silva looks to play it fine but only manages an inside edge. The ball however races to the boundary courtesy the bowler's speed. End of a successful over for Roach. 13/1

2.5 K Roach to Silva, Silva shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 9/1

2.4 K Roach to Silva, Ooh! Around off and comes back in sharply to the right-hander, who looks to dab it to the off side but misses the line. The ball goes through the gap between bat and pad. Brilliant take from Dowrich as he dives to his left and takes the catch. 9/1

Short leg in place now.

Dhanajaya de Silva is the new batsman.

2.3 Roach to Udawatte, OUT! Jaffa! Roach is a skiddy customer and he proves that with this delivery. It is hurled from around the wicket on a length. The ball pitches, seams and jags back in sharply. Udawatte is late on it and gets rapped on his back leg. Whole Windies team appeal in unison and the umpire has no problem in raising his finger. Mahela starts to walk immediately but his partner prompts him to go for the review, which he does eventually. The third umpire goes through his routine as usual. The impact is in line, it is hitting the middle stump and Udawatte has to walk back ultimately. 9/1

Review is taken by Mahela Udawatte. He is given out for LBW by the on field umpire but he chose to review it.

2.2 K Roach to Udawatte, Wide outside off stump, Mahela leaves it alone. 9/0

2.1 K Roach to Udawatte, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for udawatte. 9/0

1.6 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. Outside off and goes past the outside edge to the keeper. 9/0

1.5 S Gabriel to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! And he holds the pose for the cameras. A gentle half-volley on off, Gunathilaka comes forward and drives the ball uppishly. The clean timing on it takes it past his partner and the ball races away to the boundary. 9/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Back of a length around off, kept out from the crease. 5/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Danushka has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 5/0

1.2 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Beautiful. On a length on the pads, Gunathilaka gets into a good position and clips it in front of the mid-wicket region. The fielder at mid on has no chance of cutting it off as the ball races away to the fence. 5/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it and misses. 1/0

Shannon Gabriel is in from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to Udawatte, Wide outside off, enticing the batsman to go after it and he obliges. The ball seams after pitching and goes under the bat. Good start to the proceedings. 1/0

0.5 K Roach to Udawatte, Just outside on a length, kept out off the front foot to the off side. 1/0

0.4 K Roach to Udawatte, Wide outside off, left alone. 1/0

0.3 K Roach to Gunathilaka, On the hips and tucked away to the fine leg region for a single. Sri Lanka and Gunathilaka are on their way. 1/0

0.2 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Corrects his line and comes outside the off stump. The batsman looks to defend it but misses. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Starts with a delivery down the leg side. Gunathilaka looks to flick it but misses. 0/0

First Published: June 26, 2018, 12:21 AM IST