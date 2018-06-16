West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Controversy Over Ball Change Leads to Long Delay Before Play Resumes on Day 3

File image of Sri Lanka cricket team. (Image: ICC)

The ICC can confirm the match officials in the second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka changed the ball and awarded 5 penalty runs to West Indies. If there are any, Code of Conduct charges will follow as per usual at close of play.#WIvSL pic.twitter.com/xeiaAKQ9DU — ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2018

What a surprised start to day 3 @OfficialSLC obviously unhappy over the development re the ball change not taking the field. I am only speculating about it. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) June 16, 2018

What a shame !!! Bright sunshine here in St. Lucia but no cricket !! #WIvSL Controversy over the ball. Play should have started 30min ago — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 16, 2018

Controversy in Saint Lucia. Sri Lanka is refusing to take field after umpires changed the ball (presumably because of ball-tampering but without 5-run penalty).



It has already been a 47 minutes delay. Are we heading towards second forfeited match in Test history? #WIvSL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 16, 2018

Interestingly the ball wasn’t even changed in the #sandpapergate and we know what followed. Sri Lankan players aren’t taking the field vs WI following the umpires’ decision to change the ball... #BallTampering #TestCricket #WIvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 16, 2018

UPDATE: Apparently the umpires found Chandimal applying saliva on the ball yesterday that they thought was against the laws....Sri Lankan players are not ready to budge. Umpires & match referee are in discussion with Sri Lankans.

Start delayed by 13 minutes.#WIvSL #SLvWI https://t.co/wPkCD9bFgd — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2018

First Published: June 16, 2018, 8:18 PM IST