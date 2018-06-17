West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal Pleads Not Guilty After Being Charged in Ball-tampering Row

Dinesh Chandimal with the umpires during the second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka. (AFP)

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has pleaded not guilty to attempting to change the condition of the ball during the St.Lucia Test. Hearing to follow after completion of the match. #WIvSL

FULL DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/2j6AKOPDAq pic.twitter.com/FV1TyMfCIp — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2018

BREAKING: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been charged for breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct.



More to come... #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/EGU278hZug — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2018

First Published: June 17, 2018, 3:10 PM IST