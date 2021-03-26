CRICKETNEXT

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Fans Confused as Sri Lanka's Dickwella Drops Letter 'K' From Last Name

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, who played a brilliant knock of 96 in the first test match against Windies, had two different spellings for his last name on the scoreboard and his jersey. The fans, though, watching the game at home, spotted the difference and tweeted, asking if it was just an error or the right-handed batsman had dropped the letter ‘K’ from his last name.

On the fourth day, Dickwella failed to get to his hundred despite proving to be lucky on several occasions. But the attention quickly shifted to his last name. Fans reacted on Twitter with their funny takes.

When the wicket-keeper batsman failed to score the century, a user wrote that even the change of spelling couldn’t help Dickwella’s cause.

Another user asked: “Is Dicwella (on his shirt) an alternative spelling I’d just not encountered before or is there call for a proofreader?!”

Several other users pointed out that perhaps the Sri Lankan batsman had changed the spelling of his name and dropped the ‘K’ letter.

With his 96-run innings, Dickwella registered his name in the record books for a record he would want to be broken at the earliest. He has now played 76 innings and scored 17

half-centuries, the most by any batsman in Test cricket without registering his first hundred. Before him, Chetan Chauhan, the Indian opening batsman, had the record in his name, with 16 fifties in 68 test innings without a single hundred.

Chasing a target of 375, West Indies ended day 5 at 236 for 4 and the match ended in a draw. Nkrumah Bonner scored a hundred for his side and saved the day for Windies once it was clear that rain could disrupt play any moment and it was important to salvage wickets.

The second and last match of the series will be played from March 29 to 2 April.

