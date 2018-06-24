West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1 in Barbados

Jason Holder. (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

4.4 S Lakmal to Hope, No run. 8/2

Shai Hope is the new man in.

4.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, OUT c Danushka Gunathilaka b Suranga Lakmal. West Indies have lost their second wicket. 8/2

Another wicket for the Sri Lankans? It looks like a great catch from the point fielder but the umpires have gone upstairs to check if it has been cleanly taken or not.

4.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, No run. 8/1

4.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, No run. 8/1

3.6 L Kumara to Powell, Down the leg and the batsman lets it pass. 8/1

3.5 L Kumara to Powell, Beauty! Angles it across Powell from over the wicket and just leaves him after pitching. Powell couldn't have done much except getting beaten. 8/1

3.4 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Touch too straight, clipped to square leg for a single. 8/1

3.3 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Touch full and Brathwaite pushes it to the cover fielder for nothing. 7/1

3.2 L Kumara to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends it. 7/1

3.1 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Channel around off on a good length and kept out by the right-hander. 7/1

2.6 S Lakmal to Powell, Lakmal comes near the off stump and Powell comes on the front foot and blocks it onto the pitch. 7/1

2.5 S Lakmal to Powell, Third leave on a trot. Nothing doing with the wider deliveries. 7/1

2.4 S Lakmal to Powell, Outside off and another leave by Powell. 7/1

2.3 S Lakmal to Powell, Too wide to entice the left-hander with a short. 7/1

2.2 S Lakmal to Powell, Drags his length back and the batsman happy to keep it out. 7/1

2.1 S Lakmal to Powell, FOUR! Nice and easy for Powell this time. He got to a similar delivery in the last match but played this one really well. Fullish ball on middle and off, Powell watches it closely and get punches it off the back foot. The timing is even better as the ball races away to the cover boundary fence. 7/1

1.6 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Back of a length, extracting some bounce from the pitch, the batsman blocks it of the back foot. 3/1

1.5 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Gets behind the line and keeps it out. 3/1

1.4 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Outside off and Brathwaite happy to let it pass. 3/1

1.3 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 3/1

1.2 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Similar length into the batsman and hits the batsman on his thigh pad. 3/1

1.1 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Back of a length around off, Kraigg pushes it to point. 3/1

Lahiru Kumara to share the new ball from the other end. He too, has three slips in place.

Kieran Powell is the next man in for the Windies.

0.6 S Lakmal to D Smith, OUT! BOOM! Impact straightaway. The new skipper is into the action and leading from the front. What a peach to bowl in the very first over. Around the wicket, on a length, pushed in with some venom. The ball pitches outside off and straightens from there. Devon tentatively puts his bat from the crease, trying to get in line but only manages an outside edge and Dhananjaya de Silva at third slip takes an easy catch to his right. First blood for Lakmal and a great start for the visitors. 3/1

0.5 S Lakmal to Smith, Outside off, left alone. 3/0

0.4 S Lakmal to Smith, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 3/0

0.3 S Lakmal to Smith, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 3/0

0.2 S Lakmal to D Smith, Touch short and wide and some width for the batman. He hangs back in his crease and cuts it through cover-point for a brace. 3/0

0.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Starts with a loosener on the pads and Kraigg works it to the leg side and opens the account. 1/0

First Published: June 24, 2018, 12:23 AM IST