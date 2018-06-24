West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1 in Barbados

Preview:
West Indies join the day-night Test match revolution on Saturday, hoping the innovation will win back legions of fans who have turned their backs on the under-performing Caribbean side. The third Test of the series against Sri Lanka at Kensington Oval in Barbados will be the 10th day-night affair since it debuted in 2015 when Australia hosted New Zealand in Adelaide. Since that time, three more day-night Tests have been staged in Australia, two in Dubai, in an effort to entice expatriate workers to watch Pakistan, and one each in England, South Africa and New Zealand. West Indies lead the series against Sri Lanka 1-0 but the first two matches in Trinidad and St Lucia were very poorly attended. For several prominent former West Indies cricketers, the uniqueness of the day-night encounter presents an additional attraction to fans who have generally been turned off the regional team, especially in the traditional format of the competition, because of their consistently sub-standard performances in recent years. "I am sure that it will be viewed as a novelty by some, and that's okay," said Jeff Dujon, wicketkeeper-batsman in the era of incomparable West Indian dominance of the international game in the 1980s. "Let us not forget that West Indies cricket was built by the support of the people of the West Indies. I hope we use this occasion to recommit to supporting our team and providing that 12th man that was so present and meant so much in my days as a West Indies cricketer." It is a view echoed by former fast bowler Ian Bishop. "We in the small markets of the Caribbean have to try these initiatives to see if they help improve the spectacle and interest in Test cricket in the region," he observed. "On its own, day-night cricket may not be the panacea for all the challenges facing Test cricket, as fans also need to see success on the field of play. But I believe this day-night Test is a significant and worthwhile initiative to find out what works, what doesn't, and what needs tweaking."
For Deryck Murray, another former wicket-keeper-batsman whose career spanned the outstanding teams built around the leadership of the late Frank Worrell in the 1960s and the all-conquering side led by Clive Lloyd which lifted the first two World Cups in the latter half of the 1970s, day-night Test cricket has been too long in coming. "I am surprised that it has taken so long after night cricket was first introduced in the late 1970s for us to be still 'experimenting' with day-night Tests," said Murray, a member of the West Indies team involved in the breakaway World Series venture of Australian television mogul Kerry Packer from 1977 to 1979. Matches played then between the West Indies, Australia and a World XI featured limited-over fixtures and what were known as "Supertests," played in the same day-night format which continues to be trialled by a number of nations. For the past three seasons, Australia have hosted a day-night Test at Adelaide while Dubai was where the West Indies got their first taste of traditional cricket under lights with a pink ball against Pakistan in October of 2016. They were far more competitive there than in last year's day-night Test debut in England where they were thrashed by an innings inside three days in Birmingham. "Day-night Tests are a useful innovation. It should be conducive to larger attendances and may encourage families to attend outside of work and school hours," Murray continued. "While I don't expect the concept to bring overnight success, I hope that the authorities will persist and make the necessary adjustments over time to make it better for spectators." Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal is suspended for the match after being found guilty of ball-tampering during the second Test in St Lucia last week. Coincidentally, this historic day-night Test starts on the 90th anniversary of the West Indies' entry into the world of Test cricket, when they became just the fourth nation to be granted such status and took on England at Lord's from June 23, 1928.
Commentary (West Indies innings)
4.4 S Lakmal to Hope, No run. 8/2
Shai Hope is the new man in.
4.3 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, OUT c Danushka Gunathilaka b Suranga Lakmal. West Indies have lost their second wicket. 8/2
Another wicket for the Sri Lankans? It looks like a great catch from the point fielder but the umpires have gone upstairs to check if it has been cleanly taken or not.
4.2 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, No run. 8/1
4.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, No run. 8/1
3.6 L Kumara to Powell, Down the leg and the batsman lets it pass. 8/1
3.5 L Kumara to Powell, Beauty! Angles it across Powell from over the wicket and just leaves him after pitching. Powell couldn't have done much except getting beaten. 8/1
3.4 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Touch too straight, clipped to square leg for a single. 8/1
3.3 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Touch full and Brathwaite pushes it to the cover fielder for nothing. 7/1
3.2 L Kumara to Brathwaite, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends it. 7/1
3.1 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Channel around off on a good length and kept out by the right-hander. 7/1
2.6 S Lakmal to Powell, Lakmal comes near the off stump and Powell comes on the front foot and blocks it onto the pitch. 7/1
2.5 S Lakmal to Powell, Third leave on a trot. Nothing doing with the wider deliveries. 7/1
2.4 S Lakmal to Powell, Outside off and another leave by Powell. 7/1
2.3 S Lakmal to Powell, Too wide to entice the left-hander with a short. 7/1
2.2 S Lakmal to Powell, Drags his length back and the batsman happy to keep it out. 7/1
2.1 S Lakmal to Powell, FOUR! Nice and easy for Powell this time. He got to a similar delivery in the last match but played this one really well. Fullish ball on middle and off, Powell watches it closely and get punches it off the back foot. The timing is even better as the ball races away to the cover boundary fence. 7/1
1.6 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Back of a length, extracting some bounce from the pitch, the batsman blocks it of the back foot. 3/1
1.5 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Gets behind the line and keeps it out. 3/1
1.4 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Outside off and Brathwaite happy to let it pass. 3/1
1.3 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 3/1
1.2 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Similar length into the batsman and hits the batsman on his thigh pad. 3/1
1.1 L Kumara to Brathwaite, Back of a length around off, Kraigg pushes it to point. 3/1
Lahiru Kumara to share the new ball from the other end. He too, has three slips in place.
Kieran Powell is the next man in for the Windies.
0.6 S Lakmal to D Smith, OUT! BOOM! Impact straightaway. The new skipper is into the action and leading from the front. What a peach to bowl in the very first over. Around the wicket, on a length, pushed in with some venom. The ball pitches outside off and straightens from there. Devon tentatively puts his bat from the crease, trying to get in line but only manages an outside edge and Dhananjaya de Silva at third slip takes an easy catch to his right. First blood for Lakmal and a great start for the visitors. 3/1
0.5 S Lakmal to Smith, Outside off, left alone. 3/0
0.4 S Lakmal to Smith, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 3/0
0.3 S Lakmal to Smith, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 3/0
0.2 S Lakmal to D Smith, Touch short and wide and some width for the batman. He hangs back in his crease and cuts it through cover-point for a brace. 3/0
0.1 S Lakmal to Brathwaite, Starts with a loosener on the pads and Kraigg works it to the leg side and opens the account. 1/0