starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Pooran Ton in Vain as Lanka Notch Consolation Win

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Pooran Ton in Vain as Lanka Notch Consolation Win

Sri Lanka registered a consolation win in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Chester-le-Street on Monday (July 1), beating the West Indies by 23 runs despite Nicholas Pooran scoring a fighting maiden ODI century.

A ton from Avishka Fernando followed by another good showing from Lasith Malinga meant West Indies could score only 315-9 chasing 339.

West Indies’ hopes of a fast start were dashed when Malinga got rid of both Sunil Ambris and Shai Hope in quick succession.

Chris Gayle passed Brian Lara to become the highest ODI run-scorer for the West Indies but failed to convert another start and had to walk after holing out to Jeffrey Vandersay off Kasun Rajitha’s bowling.

Shimron Hetmyer was run out by Dhananjaya de Silva but a 61-run stand for the fifth wicket between Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder revived the flagging run chase.

Holder would depart for a patient 26 but Pooran would continue to wage a lone battle, even after Carlos Brathwaite was dismissed cheaply.

He put together an 83-run partnership that Fabian Allen that gave them some hope of a win with both players striking the ball well.

Allen would bring up his half-century but was run out shortly thereafter after a mix-up and his exasperation at being out told the story.

Pooran battled on and brought up his century and was looking in good touch but had to depart after nicking one behind off Angelo Mathews – who was bowling for the first time since December 2017.

The wicket all but ended West Indies’ chances of registering a win, rendering the remaining 2 overs a formality.

Earlier, Fernando smashed his first one-day international century as Sri Lanka scored an imposing 338-6 in the first innings.

Neither team can qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament after disappointing campaigns in England and Wales but that did not appear to dampen Sri Lanka's spirits as they attacked the West Indies bowlers with gusto.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (32) put on 93 for the first wicket with Kusal Perera to lay a solid base for Sri Lanka.

Perera was run out for 64 to leave Sri Lanka 104-2 in the 19th over but Fernando kept up the momentum, building useful partnerships with Kusal Mendis, Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne.

The 21-year-old reached three figures off exactly 100 balls with eight fours and two sixes but was caught by Allen off the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell for 104.

Thirimanne ended unbeaten, with 45 off 33 balls.

West Indies captain Holder was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2-59 off his 10 overs. But, having chosen to field, the Caribbean side failed to keep a lid on the runs.

Avishka Fernandoicc world cup 2019Nicholas PooranWest Indies vs Sri Lanka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more