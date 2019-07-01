West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Pooran Ton in Vain as Lanka Notch Consolation Win

Sri Lanka registered a consolation win in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Chester-le-Street on Monday (July 1), beating the West Indies by 23 runs despite Nicholas Pooran scoring a fighting maiden ODI century.
A ton from Avishka Fernando followed by another good showing from Lasith Malinga meant West Indies could score only 315-9 chasing 339.
West Indies’ hopes of a fast start were dashed when Malinga got rid of both Sunil Ambris and Shai Hope in quick succession.
Chris Gayle passed Brian Lara to become the highest ODI run-scorer for the West Indies but failed to convert another start and had to walk after holing out to Jeffrey Vandersay off Kasun Rajitha’s bowling.
Shimron Hetmyer was run out by Dhananjaya de Silva but a 61-run stand for the fifth wicket between Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder revived the flagging run chase.
Holder would depart for a patient 26 but Pooran would continue to wage a lone battle, even after Carlos Brathwaite was dismissed cheaply.
He put together an 83-run partnership that Fabian Allen that gave them some hope of a win with both players striking the ball well.
Allen would bring up his half-century but was run out shortly thereafter after a mix-up and his exasperation at being out told the story.
Pooran battled on and brought up his century and was looking in good touch but had to depart after nicking one behind off Angelo Mathews – who was bowling for the first time since December 2017.
The wicket all but ended West Indies’ chances of registering a win, rendering the remaining 2 overs a formality.
Earlier, Fernando smashed his first one-day international century as Sri Lanka scored an imposing 338-6 in the first innings.
Neither team can qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament after disappointing campaigns in England and Wales but that did not appear to dampen Sri Lanka's spirits as they attacked the West Indies bowlers with gusto.
Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (32) put on 93 for the first wicket with Kusal Perera to lay a solid base for Sri Lanka.
Perera was run out for 64 to leave Sri Lanka 104-2 in the 19th over but Fernando kept up the momentum, building useful partnerships with Kusal Mendis, Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne.
The 21-year-old reached three figures off exactly 100 balls with eight fours and two sixes but was caught by Allen off the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell for 104.
Thirimanne ended unbeaten, with 45 off 33 balls.
West Indies captain Holder was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2-59 off his 10 overs. But, having chosen to field, the Caribbean side failed to keep a lid on the runs.
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Pooran Ton in Vain as Lanka Notch Consolation Win
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019
IND v BANBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019
BAN v PAKLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings