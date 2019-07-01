West Indies vs Sri Lanka | Rihanna Sprinkles Stardust at World Cup

Pop idol Rihanna lent glitz and glamour to the World Cup on Monday (July 1) as she turned up in Chester-le-Street to watch West Indies take on Sri Lanka.
"Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! Hey @rihanna!", the West Indies tweeted on their official account, along with photos of her watching the game in northern England.
Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! ❤ Hey @rihanna!♂️ #CWC19 #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/ePYtbZ1c8u— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2019
Look who's at #SLvWI to Rally 'round the West Indies! Watch out for @rihanna's new single, Shut Up And Cover Drive #CWC19 | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/cou1V0P7Zj — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2019
The Barbados-born singer gave vocal support to the two-time champions, who have flopped badly at the World Cup, winning just one match so far.
Despite Nicholas Pooran's century, West Indies lost the match by 23 runs.
Rihanna went to the same school as Carlos Brathwaite in Barbados. Meanwhile, her story of saving West Indies Test opener Kraigg Braithwaite from getting bullied in school is well documented.
Rihanna, 31, was last month named the world's richest female musician by Forbes magazine.
