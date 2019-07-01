starts in
West Indies vs Sri Lanka | Rihanna Sprinkles Stardust at World Cup

AFP |July 1, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
West Indies vs Sri Lanka | Rihanna Sprinkles Stardust at World Cup

Pop idol Rihanna lent glitz and glamour to the World Cup on Monday (July 1) as she turned up in Chester-le-Street to watch West Indies take on Sri Lanka.

"Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! Hey @rihanna!", the West Indies tweeted on their official account, along with photos of her watching the game in northern England.

The Barbados-born singer gave vocal support to the two-time champions, who have flopped badly at the World Cup, winning just one match so far.

Despite Nicholas Pooran's century, West Indies lost the match by 23 runs.

Rihanna went to the same school as Carlos Brathwaite in Barbados. Meanwhile, her story of saving West Indies Test opener Kraigg Braithwaite from getting bullied in school is well documented.

Rihanna, 31, was last month named the world's richest female musician by Forbes magazine.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
