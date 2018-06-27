West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 4 Highlights - As It Happened

Sri Lankan batsmen Dimuth Karunaratne, right, and Kusal Mendis run between the wickets during their second cricket test match against India in Colombo. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Jason Holder and Suranga Lakmal pose with the winners trophy. They share the accolades as the series as ended in a draw. Both the teams played exceptionally well and provided us with entertainment of highest level throughout the series. Windies won the first match on a canter and looked relentless. The second drawn Test match had some excitement as well courtesy the ball tampering controversy. However, the final roads led to Barbados, where Sri Lanka made history and now returns home with a smile on their faces. This series is over but the cricket action continues. You can catch some T20Is as Ireland play India in their own backyard while England takes on Australia in their only T20I. Till the next time, take care and enjoy. CIAO!

Shane Dowrich is the Player of the Series for his wonderful run with the bat. He says that it would have been nice to finish with a win, although he is pleased with his returns. Talks about the series against Bangladesh starting soon and doing well even in that. States that their bowlers did well to get a lead of 50 but then the Lankan batters took the game away. Mentions that he has been struggling with his back injury, which should get well soon.

Suranga Lakmal, the Sri Lankan captain, is happy to win his first Test as a captain. Praises his bowling attack comprising of three pacers and a spinner. Ends saying that the entire team worked hard throughout the series. Surely, he is a man of few words.

Windies captain and Man of the match Jason Holder starts by praising the Lankan team and their effort with the bat and ball. Asserts that the opening spell of Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara made life difficult for them. Adds that their batters also came out nicely this morning to put them under pressure and eventually win the match. Praises Shannon Gabriel and says that he has been the star with the ball in this series and he is looking forward to see him perform in the upcoming matches as well.Concludes by saying that few more contributions from the top had made so much difference in the result of the game but he is looking forward to playing better cricket in the future.

Chandika Hathurusingha is caught up by Daren Ganga now. The Sri Lankan head coach is proud of the way the team came back to level the series after being 0-1 down. Adds that they were always hopeful of a win. Credits Jason Holder's efforts before stating his side's second innings efforts helped them. Feels that the attacking field and smart bowling did it for them. Lavishes more praise on their skipper Suranga Lakmal. Expresses that this young bunch would take more confidence from this series as the games were played on seamer-friendly tracks. Lauds Kusal Mendis for adjusting and playing at whatever position the team wanted him to.

A couple of interviews before the presentation. Russel Arnold catches up with the man of the moment, Dilruwan Perera. He is really elated to finish the game. Says that the talk was that their batting was long and they had the belief to win this one. Reckons that the wicket was uneven and as a result, being positive was the key. States that he and Kusal Perera play for the same club in Sri Lanka and hence know each other's game well. Mentions that he was aware of this being a pacers' wicket and was ready to bowl whenever needed. Ends by mentioning a few words of praise about their captain for this game, Suranga Lakmal, and says that the seamer has the experience of leading club sides back home.

Defending the paltry score of 144, Windies wrecked havoc with the pink ball. Due to Kusal Perera's injury, Danushka Gunathilaka was promoted to the opening slot. He, along with Dhananjaya de Silva, stitched a partnership and kept the bowlers at bay. However, Jason Holder and Co. made the ball move like a remote controlled toy. The uneven bounce made it difficult for the batters as the visitors were reduced to 74/5. Needing 63 on the fourth day, they knocked them off with no great fuss.

Sri Lanka's first innings was a sad story to say the least. None of the top order batsmen could play a substantial innings and only the 42 from Niroshan Dickwella salvaged something for them. They managed to drag the score to 154 and conceded a dangerous 50-run lead. But this didn't bother them with their bowling. Windies top five batsmen were sent home with 14 runs. The latter five scored 79 and set the target of 144 for Lankans. Their bowlers hunted in pairs and helped with their chances of winning the match. Things could have been different had Windies taken their chances in the field.

This Test match had everything in it. An exciting green track, wobbly batting and some really good fast bowling. Windies had a bad start after winning the toss and batting, as they were reduced to 8/3 early on. However, the stand of 115 between Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich pushed the score to 204. Lahiru Kumara took a 4-fer for the visitors while the other fast bowlers contributed with wickets at regular intervals.

What a win for the Lankans! Even after losing the wicket of Kusal Mendis in the first over of Day 4, the visitors have cruised to a victory. The bruised Kusal Perera came out to the aid of his team and joined well with Dilruwan Perera to take them out of troubled waters. The latter rode his luck, as he got streaky but important runs for his side. Jason Holder got a 5-fer, his second in Tests, but in a losing cause. He swung the ball beautifully, went past the outside edge on numerous occasions but it just wasn't his day. The others were wayward and didn't really threaten much, which cost them the match.

40.2 J Holder to Perera, FOUR! They have done it! Sri Lanka have forced their way into the history books. A famous victory in Barbados, becoming the first Asian team to win against Windies at Kensington Oval. Holder lands it full outside off, Dilruwan Perera lifts it over the mid off fielder and gets it to the fence. Jubilation for both the Pereras and the whole of Sri Lanka. WINDIES BEATEN BY 4 WICKETS! 144/6

40.1 J Holder to Perera, Back of a length around off, tucks it through cover-point and runs for two. Just 4 more runs needed for a famous victory. 140/6

39.6 D Bishoo to Perera, A touch short, played off the back foot towards covers to end the over. 138/6

39.5 D Bishoo to Perera, Defended off the back foot by Perera. 138/6

39.4 D Bishoo to Perera, Flighted outside off, driven through covers for another two. Lankans getting closer and closer to the victory. 138/6

39.3 D Bishoo to Perera, Strays down the line side, Perera gets it fine down the leg side and adds a brace. Target now into single digits. 136/6

39.2 D Bishoo to Perera, Hangs behind the line and keeps it out down the pitch. 134/6

39.1 D Bishoo to Perera, Flatter around off, Perera dabs it to the off side. 134/6

Time for spin! Devendra Bishoo comes in to have a bowl, probably the last roll of dice from the Windies.

Drinks have been called in by the umpires.

38.6 J Holder to Perera, Perera chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. Just 10 runs needed for Sri Lanka to win this. 134/6

38.5 J Holder to Perera, Ooof! Jason is still making the ball talk. Another length delivery around off, it nips back in cuts DP into two. He was looking to defend it but missed the ball altogether. So close yet so far for Windies and Holder. 134/6

38.4 J Holder to Perera, Back of a length into the body of the batsman, punched off the back foot to the on side and a single is taken. 134/6

38.3 J Holder to Perera, Erring in line here Jason, flick missed by Kusal. 133/6

38.2 J Holder to Perera, The ball is down the leg side but Kusal still goes after it and misses. 133/6

38.1 J Holder to Perera, Comes in from the length, Perera misses the cut. He is beaten on the inside edge. 133/6

37.6 K Roach to Perera, Four Leg Byes! Sums up Windies' afternoon so far. Another one hurled on the pads, Perera fails to get bat to his attempted flick. The ball goes off his thigh pad and to the fine leg fence. That brings up the 50-run stand between the two Pereras - Kusal and Dilruwan. 11 more needed for Sri Lanka. 133/6

37.5 K Roach to Perera, Fuller on the stumps, blocked off the front foot. 129/6

37.4 K Roach to Perera, Full on off, driven towards mid off. 129/6

37.3 K Roach to Perera, Another edge! Perera is surely going to insure that part of his blade. He looks to play the drive away from the body but gets an inside edge. The ball hits his back pad and lobs just past the stumps. 129/6

37.2 K Roach to Perera, Well outside off, left alone. 129/6

37.1 K Roach to Perera, FOUR! Dilruwan has been edgy and here's another one that proves testimony. He looks to drive the full one outside off and ends up getting it off the outside edge. Holder at gully dives to his left but fails to cling on. A boundary results, bringing down the runs needed to 15. 129/6

36.6 M Cummins to Perera, Full and slanting in from round the stumps, Kusal misses the flick and gets struck on the pads. An appeal follows but to no avail. Sliding down leg. 125/6

36.5 M Cummins to Perera, On a length outside off, punched off the back foot behind square on the off side for one. 125/6

36.4 M Cummins to Perera, Length ball outside off, slapped away towards covers for one. 124/6

36.3 M Cummins to Perera, On the pads, worked past short leg for one. This stand is now worth 42. 123/6

36.2 M Cummins to Perera, Perera yet again looks to poke at a ball outside off, misses. 122/6

36.1 M Cummins to Perera, Four Leg Byes! Cummins hurls it on the pads, Dilruwan looks to work it fine down the leg side. However, the ball goes off his thigh pads and goes to the fine leg fence, evading Hope's dive behind. 122/6

35.6 K Roach to Perera, This one is defended towards covers from the crease. 118/6

35.5 K Roach to Perera, FOUR! Roach strays on the pads, bowling it full. Kusal Perera flicks it fine down the leg side and earns a boundary. Windies have just 26 runs to play with now. 118/6

35.4 K Roach to Perera, Very full on the pads, clipped towards square leg. There is a diving effort by the sub, Keemo Paul, but a single isn't prevented. 114/6

35.3 K Roach to Perera, Very full outside off, Perera attempts a loose drive and gets beaten on the inside. 113/6

35.2 K Roach to Perera, Blocked off the back foot onto the ground. 113/6

35.1 K Roach to Perera, Dilruwan has got beaten on numerous occasions and got most of runs in a streaky manner. This fuller ball was tried to be clipped to the on side. But the slight shape away meant that the leading edge was captured. However, it evaded the cover fielder, thereby enabling the batters to add a couple more. Roach is down on his knee in disbelief. 113/6

34.6 M Cummins to Perera, Bumper in line of the stumps, KP ducks. 111/6

34.5 M Cummins to Perera, This ball is defended off the back foot to the off side. 111/6

34.4 M Cummins to Perera, Short length ball outside off, Kusal Perera guides it past gully. The man from deep point chases it down to his right, gives it to Holder who has got there from gully. Saves two for the side. 111/6

34.3 M Cummins to Perera, Rash! Back of a length ball outside off, Kusal looks to manufacture the pull. Misses the ball completely. 109/6

34.2 M Cummins to Perera, Outside off on a length, Perera looks to punch it off the back foot. Doesn't make contact with the ball and gets beaten on the outside. 109/6

The Lankan physio is out there again. Let me tell you, he has had more ins and outs so far than anybody else. He is taping Kusal's fingers on the right hand to ensure that he can carry on batting.

34.1 M Cummins to Perera, Pain, pain and more pain for Kusal Perera! This was on a length outside off from Cummins, the southpaw looks to cut it. But due to the nip back in along with the extra bounce, he gets rapped on the right glove and then the ball lands on the pads. Immediately the Lankan flinches. 109/6

Double change. Miguel Cummins to have a go from where Holder bowled.

33.6 K Roach to Perera, DP pushes it defensively off the front foot towards covers. 109/6

33.5 K Roach to Perera, How many times can Dilruwan Perera play and miss outside the off stumps, screams Ian Bishop on air. The Lankan has a feel for one full outside off, only to get beaten. 109/6

33.4 K Roach to Perera, Hurled outside off, left alone by DP. 109/6

33.3 K Roach to Perera, Full and aimed at the off pole, Dilruwan lets it come to him and blocks it. 109/6

33.2 K Roach to Perera, Full outside off, driven off the front foot towards covers. 109/6

33.1 K Roach to Perera, He starts from around the stumps and bowls it full on the pads. Kusal flicks it to fine leg and adds one more to the tally. 109/6

Kemar Roach to have a go with the ball for the first time today.

32.6 J Holder to Perera, Full on middle, driven to long on for one. 36 needed now. 108/6

32.5 J Holder to Perera, Angling in on a length, clipped away through backward square leg for a couple. There is a collision between Kusal and Shai as the batter ran in to complete the second. No harm done. 107/6

32.4 J Holder to D Perera, Well done Powell. Length ball nipping away outside off, Perera looks to defend. But the ball takes the outside edge and seems to be going past third slip. Kieran dives to his right and saves three. 105/6

32.3 J Holder to Perera, Moving away on a length outside off, Dilruwan has a feel for it and misses. 104/6

32.2 J Holder to Perera, On the pads, clipped away to fine leg for one. 104/6

32.1 J Holder to Perera, Angling down leg on a length, Perera looks to tuck it away. Misses and the ball goes off his thigh pad towards the keeper. Shai Hope, doing the duties in place of Shane Dowrich, who didn't take field in this innings due to a back issue, dives to his right. He, however, fails to cling on. 103/6

31.6 S Gabriel to Perera, Fuller on off, defended off the front foot towards point. 103/6

31.5 S Gabriel to Perera, This delivery is blocked with a straight bat from the crease. 103/6

31.4 S Gabriel to Perera, Full, outside off, Perera hangs his bat at it but gets beaten. 103/6

Now it's time for the other Perera to get tended to. Dilruwan's right thumb is getting taped after he took a blow off the previous ball. No pain, no gain, they say.

31.3 S Gabriel to Perera, Ouch! That's hurt! Back of a length ball angling in, Perera looks to defend. But due to the uneven bounce, his judgement is wrong. As a result, he takes a blow to his right hand. Sees if the ball has gone to the on side, but it has gone to the other side. 103/6

31.2 S Gabriel to Perera, Four Byes! Hard luck, Shai! Length ball around off, it is on the shorter side. Dilruwan Perera ducks. But the ball after pitching moves in prodigiously. Hope dives full stretch to his left but fails to reach the still-away-going delivery. Brings up the 100 for Sri Lanka. 103/6

31.1 S Gabriel to Perera, Back of a length delivery angling in from round the wicket, Perera tucks it away to fine leg to move to 11 from 18. 99/6

30.6 J Holder to Perera, Inside edge, the savior! Full around off and middle, Perera looks to defend. Ends up getting an inside edge onto his front pad. Would have been a goner otherwise. In fact, it was the bottom edge. 98/6

30.5 J Holder to Perera, Full and outside off, left alone by DP. 98/6

30.4 J Holder to K Perera, Jason comes from over the wicket and bowls it full outside off. Kusal drives it towards covers and gets to the other end. 98/6

30.3 J Holder to Perera, Flicked away towards mid-wicket for nothing. 97/6

30.2 J Holder to Perera, Vicious movement! Holder lands it well outside off from 'round the stumps and Kusal shoulders arms seeing the initial line. But like a magnet pulls metals towards it, the ball seems to be pulled towards the sticks, just managing to go past it and through to the keeper. Magician stuff from Holder. 97/6

Kusal Perera seems to be in some pain. As a result, the physio comes on and sticks some tapes on his abdomen. This is in addition to the few already present. He pops a pill and is ready to go now.

30.1 J Holder to Perera, Back of a length outside off, Perera looks to cut it from the crease. But since the ball bounces a touch more, he is beaten on the outside edge. 97/6

29.6 S Gabriel to Perera, Fuller on the pads, worked away through backward square leg for a brace. 97/6

29.5 Gabriel to Perera, Yorker on off, squeezed out to the off side for nothing. 95/6

29.4 S Gabriel to Perera, On a length outside off, Perera stays in the crease and cuts it straight to backward point. 95/6

Attacking field. A short leg comes in for Dilruwan Perera. This is in addition to the three slips and a gully.

29.3 S Gabriel to Perera, Back of a length around off and middle, Perera hops and works it away to the on side. As the ball rolls away through mid-wicket, the batters amble across for a single. The runs needed for Sri Lanka gets below 50 now. 95/6

29.2 S Gabriel to Perera, Full on off, driven towards covers. 94/6

29.1 S Gabriel to Perera, Angling down leg on a length, KP lets it be. 94/6

28.6 J Holder to Perera, Outside off on a length, Perera goes fishing for it but misses. 94/6

28.5 J Holder to Perera, Fuller and down the leg, Perera misses flicking it away. 94/6

28.4 J Holder to Perera, FOUR! Classy! Outside off on a length, Perera stays deep in the crease and plays the drive away from the body. Gets it off the outer half through cover-point to bring up his first boundary of the day. Looked good at the first look. 94/6

28.3 J Holder to Perera, Fuller around off and middle, Dilruwan watches it nicely as he blocks it from the crease. 90/6

28.2 J Holder to Perera, Quick run. Perera stands tall and punches this length ball towards covers. Hares across to the other end to bring the required runs down to 54. 90/6

28.1 J Holder to Perera, Length ball down the leg, Kusal fails to flick it yet again. 89/6

27.6 S Gabriel to Perera, This delivery is kept out from the crease. 89/6

27.5 S Gabriel to Perera, Low bounce! Outside off on a length, it refuses to climb up the amount it should. Beats Perera, who attempts a back-foot punch. It goes on the bounce to the keeper, who does well to get his pads in the way. 89/6

27.4 S Gabriel to Perera, This time Kusal flicks it through square leg and gets to the other end. 89/6

27.3 S Gabriel to Perera, Sprayed down leg on a length, Perera misses his flick. 88/6

27.2 S Gabriel to Perera, Outside off on a length, Kusal looks to force it through the off side but gets beaten. 88/6

27.1 S Gabriel to Perera, Painful FOUR! Gabriel runs in from round the wicket and lands it full outside off. Kusal Perera stands tall and lofts it over mid off. But no sooner did he do that, than he pulled up. The blow that he took last night hasn't completely healed perhaps. Although the ball races away to the fence, the southpaw is left crouching in pain. 88/6

Interesting. The delivery before the one that got Mendis, also landed on a similar length. However, on the first instance, it bounced more and on the second, it stayed a bit low. No wonder, the Sri Lankan was undone. The inconsistency of the surface coming to the fore.

26.6 J Holder to Perera, Another one well outside off, Dilruwan lets it be. 84/6

26.5 J Holder to Perera, Outside off, left alone. 84/6

26.4 J Holder to Perera, Sliding down leg on a length, Perera misses the flick. The ball goes off his thigh pad towards fine leg. A leg bye is taken. 84/6

26.3 J Holder to Perera, First runs of the day! Length ball angling in, Perera camps on the back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket. Gets a couple before the mopping up is done in the deep. He gets off the mark as well. 83/6

26.2 J Holder to Perera, Careful, Kusal! On a length just outside off, it bounces a touch more. Perera looks to cut it but it is too close for that shot. As a result, the outside edge is beaten. 81/6

26.1 J Holder to Perera, Holder comes round the wicket to Perera and bowls it full just outside off. Kusal mistimes his drive towards mid on. 81/6

25.6 S Gabriel to Perera, Very full and outside off, inviting the drive. Dilruwan fails to resist and goes for the drive, only to get beaten on the outside edge. Back-to-back maidens for the hosts. 81/6

25.5 S Gabriel to Perera, Fuller on off, defended off the front foot. 81/6

25.4 S Gabriel to Perera, Another one. Length ball outside off, it nips back in. Perera looks to slap it away but misses. 81/6

25.3 S Gabriel to Perera, This length ball is defended off the back foot. 81/6

25.2 S Gabriel to Perera, Lovely delivery. It comes in after pitching, Perera looks to play the cut. But due to the movement inward, he gets beaten and the ball passes close to the under edge and goes through to the keeper. 81/6

25.1 S Gabriel to Perera, On off on a length, Perera stays in the crease and defends. 81/6

Shannon Gabriel to run in from the other end.

Fairytale endings are made, they don't happen. Kusal Perera finds himself in the middle. He has a chance to script a tale for himself. After being doubtful late on Day 3, he's out there with the bat early on the fourth day.

24.6 J Holder to Mendis, OUT! Jason Holder strikes, picking up his second Test fifer in the process. This has already been a wonderful venue for him - Kensington Oval - and he asserts the romance with this milestone. He continues from over the wicket and lands it on a length outside off. The previous couple of balls had a bit of away movement in them. This one came in sharply. Beats Mendis' defense and strikes him on the back pad. Perhaps it didn't bounce as much as Kusal expected. An elated appeal is upheld by the umpire. The Sri Lankan, however, takes it upstairs. No use, as the Hawk Eye says that it would have crashed on to the off pole. As a result, the original decision stays and the tourists lose a review. Still 63 away are the Lankans, while the hosts are 4 wickets away. So it's a wicket-maiden to start the day for the Windies. 81/6

Gone? Umpire Ian Gould wastes no time in raising the dreaded finger for an LBW appeal against Kusal Mendis. In return, the Lankan hardly wastes time in signaling for the review. Seemed to be plumb.

24.5 J Holder to Mendis, Around off, Mendis blocks it with a straight bat. 81/5

24.4 J Holder to Mendis, Well outside off, left alone. 81/5

A third slip comes in now.

24.3 J Holder to Mendis, Fuller outside off, placed towards point. Mendis came down a bit in search of a run, was sent back immediately. 81/5

24.2 J Holder to Mendis, The away movement early on! On a length, a bit on the shorter side outside off. Kusal stands deep in his crease and watches the ball move away and go in to the keeper's mitts. 81/5

24.1 J Holder to Mendis, Holder begins from over the wicket and lands it on a back of a length outside off. Mendis stands tall in the crease and defends it towards backward point. 81/5

The sun is out and as a result, it's nice and bright. Kusal Mendis and Dilruwan Perera walk out, in pursuit of the remaining 63 runs in their target of 144. Also, Kusal Perera is seen sitting with his pads on in the dressing room. The hosts, in search of the remaining 5 wickets, have handed the ball to Jason Holder first up. Two slips and a gully. Here we go...

PITCH REPORT - Jeff Dujon, as always, is inspecting the 22-yard surface. He begins saying that the track has been consistently inconsistent. Opines that the batters who have been patient to let ball outside off go have been successful. Thus, we can infer that patience is the key, as the pitch seems nothing different than it has been for the last three days.

Thilan Samaraweera has a chat with Roshan Abeysinghe. The batting coach says that it has been difficult indeed for the batters on an up & down surface. He adds that all they can do is control one's own game and can't control the external factors. Asserts that scoring runs is important in the end of the day, than the manner in which they are done. Reckons that not thinking about the target but taking it bit by bit is the key for them. About Sri Lanka's batting in this series, he summarizes that in the first game they went well before being a touch below par in the second. Adds that he has been disappointed with the way they have gone about with their stuff in this game.

Happy news! Kusal Perera is fit and fine. Never good to see a player get injured on the field of play, especially the way the Lankan did. He's been taking part in the warm ups after scans revealed nothing major. However, he'll bat if need be, announces Russel Arnold on air. Good positive news for the tourists.

Windies have been inspirational after being pedestrian with the bat in the second innings. As much as this sport is about team and togetherness, it is hardly bereft of individual brilliances. Jason Holder has perhaps been the one man army. Looking at the home skipper with the ball, one wouldn't be wrong in wondering if James Anderson's soul had come into him. That aside, the entire Caribbean islands would love the hosts to snaffle the remaining Lankan wickets quickly and celebrate a series win. 63 runs or 5 wickets - which figure will get erased first? This space should reveal in due course.

Sri Lanka are 63 runs adrift of where they would want to be in order to end up leveling the series 1-1. They still have half the side left, with Kusal Perera being doubtful to bat. The word is that he might come out if need be. We'll get to know more about it as the game progresses. One thankful thing is that he is cleared of any major harm. Kusal Mendis is still unbeaten on 25 and that he holds the key for them is as obvious as ABC...

Contests are fun when they aren't boring and lopsided. After all, sport acting as an energizer than a lullaby serves well for the fans as well as the stakeholders. Without taking sides it is safe this historic pink-ball Test has been interesting. Here we are entering Day 4, which could possibly be the final one as well. We're glad to have your company for this riveting contest on at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

... DAY FOUR, SESSION ONE ...

So, the game just about hangs in the balance, with the home side holding a slight upper hand. Ian Bishop on air mentions that if Kusal Perera recovers, he will come out to bat. Sri Lanka still need 63 runs to win. They will pin their hopes on Kusal Mendis but they will also need their lower order to support him. If the hosts get rid of the youngster early, they will become the firm favourites to win this game. Join us on Tuesday at 1430 Local (1830 GMT) to catch all the action. It could be the final day of the match, provided the rain doesn't interfere. Till then, cheers!

Darren Ganga talks to Kemar Roach and asks him about the batting conditions. To that, the fast bowler replies that it wasn't easy to bat today, especially under lights. Suggests that they would have liked to get a few more runs on the board but failed to do so. Praises his skipper by saying that he was on fire and reaped the rewards as well. Concludes by saying that on Day 4, they would like to attack and take the remaining wickets as early as possible to win the Test match.

The touring bowlers came out all guns blazing though. Suranga Lakmal and Kasun Rajitha bowled fierce spells and took three wickets apiece. The Windies batsmen struggled to come to terms with the pace and bounce of the surface, eventually getting bundled out for 93. However, they came back roaring with the ball in the final phase of the day, reducing Sri Lanka to 81/5.

The Sri Lankan batsmen didn't show real application either. At the fag end of the day, Niroshan Dickwella threw his wicket away, handing the advantage to the Windies. Earlier, the visitors couldn't add much to their overnight tally. They lost their last five wickets for just 73, letting the home side take a handy 50-run lead.

Needing 144 to chase, Sri Lanka didn't have a good start as Mahela Udawatte once again fell early. Danushka Gunathilaka played some audacious shots but eventually, that proved to be his downfall. The Windies skipper, Jason Holder, was in the rhythm of his life. He swung the pink ball like a banana and broke the backbone of the visitors' batting order, taking a 4-fer in the process. Had they taken their catches, three to be precise, they would have ran away with the show.

Day 3 is often considered the moving one in a Test match and we certainly experienced that. This track proved to be a nightmare for the batsmen as the bowlers ruled the roost on it. As many as 20 wickets fell in the day, the most ever in a day in the Caribbean. The batsmen never felt settled as the bowlers consistently went past the outside edges and also induced false strokes.

23.6 S Gabriel to Perera, Perera must have had his heart in his mouth! Full length ball, angling in sharply. He is caught in the crease as he tries to block it but the ball takes the outside edge. To Dilruwan's delight, the ball falls short of the second slip fielder. THAT SHALL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3! 81/5

23.5 S Gabriel to Perera, Down the leg side, Perera tries to clip it away but misses. The ball brushes his pads and carries to Hope who appeals but the umpire remains unmoved. 81/5

23.4 S Gabriel to Perera, Good length ball well outside off, Dilruwan doesn't fiddle with it. 81/5

23.3 S Gabriel to Perera, Back of a length ball, angling in, kept out watchfully. 81/5

23.2 S Gabriel to Perera, Another occasion where the two-paced nature of the deck is on display! On a length outside off, keeps low. Perera tries to deal with it but the ball passes under his bat. 81/5

23.1 S Gabriel to Mendis, Length ball on middle and leg, Mendis hops and tucks it to the leg side for a single. 81/5

Shannon Gabriel to bowl the last over of the day.

22.6 J Holder to K Mendis, Almost went straight to the fielder at covers. Overpitched on middle and off, Mendis leans ahead and tries to flick it through mid-wicket but closes his bat face early. Hence, a leading edge is induced and the ball goes through covers. Roach hares after it but fails to collect it cleanly. The fumble allows the batsmen to come back for the third run. Shoddy work from the pacer, you need to fight for every run now. 80/5

22.5 J Holder to Mendis, Back of a length delivery around off, kept out with a straight bat. 77/5

Deep point comes in.

22.4 J Holder to Mendis, Once again he walks down the track and manages to block it out. 77/5

22.3 J Holder to Mendis, Mendis is standing outside the crease in order to negotiate the swing. This ball is outside off and Kusal lets it go. 77/5

22.2 J Holder to Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 77/5

22.1 J Holder to Mendis, Holder bowls this one outside off as Mendis remains circumspect in approach and lets this one go. 77/5

21.6 K Roach to Perera, Another harmless ball, not close enough to make Perera play at it. 77/5

21.5 K Roach to Perera, This delivery is well outside off and Dilruwan doesn't fiddle with it. 77/5

21.4 K Roach to Perera, Back of a length ball, answered with a straight bat. 77/5

21.3 K Roach to D Perera, Shaping in sharply as Perera tries to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 77/5

21.2 K Roach to Perera, Good length ball outside off, Perera tries to push at it but misses. 77/5

21.1 K Roach to Perera, Short delivery, Perera ducks under it. 77/5

20.6 J Holder to Mendis, Length ball outside off, seams away after landing. Mendis keeps his bat inside the line and lets it go. 77/5

20.5 J Holder to Mendis, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 77/5

20.4 J Holder to Mendis, In the zone outside off, Kusal doesn't fiddle with it. 77/5

20.3 J Holder to Mendis, Full ball around off, pushed back towards the bowler. 77/5

20.2 J Holder to Perera, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total. 77/5

20.1 J Holder to Mendis, Was that dropped? Doesn't seem so. Back of a length ball, going down leg. Mendis hops and tries to tuck it away but misses. The ball brushes his thigh pads and goes behind. Hope dives to his left but fails to take it. The ball rolls to his left and the batsmen take a leg bye. 76/5

19.6 K Roach to Perera, This one lands on the fifth stump channel, Perera doesn't fiddle with it. 75/5

19.5 K Roach to Perera, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 75/5

19.4 K Roach to Perera, The pink ball is doing a lot under lights! Shapes away after pitching to outfox Perera who is beaten on the push. 75/5

19.3 K Roach to Perera, So much of extravagant movement on display. It is on a length outside off and comes back in sharply. Perera is cut into two halves as the ball sneaks past his inside edge and goes over the stumps. 75/5

19.2 K Roach to Perera, Pitched up outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 75/5

19.1 K Roach to Mendis, Tailing in sharply, tucked to the leg side for a run. 75/5

18.6 J Holder to Perera, Perera pokes at this one outside off but misses yet again. A productive over for Holder and Co. 74/5

18.5 J Holder to Perera, On a length on off, swinging away. Perera tries to keep it out but misses it completely. 74/5

Dilruwan Perera comes out to bat.

18.4 Holder to N Dickwella, OUT! Castled! That was a poor, poor shot and he has paid the price for it. Looked so ordinary there. With so much of time remaining in the game, there was no need to try something that outrageous. Coming back to the ball, it is on a fullish length around off and it is coming in with the natural around the wicket angle. Dickwella tries to manufacture something as he attempts a wild slog across the line but misses it to see his stumps disturbed. Holder leaps in joy as he gets his 4th wicket of this innings. The visitors are still 70 runs behind the target and do not have much batting to come. 74/5

18.3 J Holder to Dickwella, Another play and a miss outside the off stump. Nice probing channel from Windies skipper. 74/4

18.2 J Holder to Dickwella, Full outside off, Dickwella flashes hard at it and gets it from the outer half. The ball goes towards point region. No harm done in the end. 74/4

18.1 J Holder to Mendis, Back of a length around on his hips, Mendis clips it of his pads and changes strike. 74/4

17.6 K Roach to Dickwella, Four Byes! Short and wide and swings away even more after pitching to evade the keeper. The ball races to the boundary and easy runs for the visitors to end the over. 73/4

17.5 K Roach to Dickwella, Short of a length around off, pushed thorugh the off side for a brace. 69/4

17.4 K Roach to Dickwella, FOUR! Full outside off, Dickwella goes for the cover drive and makes a good connection. A boundary collected by the left-hander. 67/4

17.3 K Roach to Dickwella, Dickwella shoulders arms to let that one through. 63/4

17.2 K Roach to Dickwella, Outside off, left alone. 63/4

17.1 K Roach to Dickwella, On a length, kept out with a straight bat. 63/4

Kemar Roach comes back for a bowl.

16.6 J Holder to Mendis, Mendis takes a couple of steps down the track and Holder pitches this one outside off. He opts to leave it at the last moment. 63/4

16.5 J Holder to K Mendis, FOUR! Bang! Holder opts to bowl short again but this one sits up nicely for Mendis. He swivels across and pulls it with authority through square leg for a rocketing boundary. 63/4

16.4 J Holder to Mendis, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 59/4

16.3 J Holder to K Mendis, Dropped! The visitors have missed a catching opportunity for the third time in this innings. How costly will this one prove? Very full ball outside off, Mendis tries to jam it out but seems to have got an outside edge behind. Hope dives to his right but the mistake that he does is he tries to catch it with his right hand. He fails to hold onto it as the ball pops out and falls on the ground. 59/4

16.2 J Holder to Mendis, FOUR! Well played! Shortish ball, Mendis stands tall and pulls it with authority through mid-wicket to pick up another boundary. 59/4

16.1 J Holder to Mendis, On a length outside off, left alone. 55/4

15.6 M Cummins to N Dickwella, Full length ball, patted to mid off. 55/4

15.5 M Cummins to Dickwella, Four Leg Byes! Swinging down the leg side, Dickwella tries to clip it away but misses. The ball brushes his thigh pads and evades a diving Hope to reach the fence. Can't afford to err in line in such a close contest. 55/4

15.4 M Cummins to Dickwella, Back of a length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 51/4

15.3 M Cummins to Dickwella,The batsman defends it from within the crease. 51/4

15.2 M Cummins to Dickwella, Fullish delivery, Dickwella comes forward in defense. 51/4

15.1 M Cummins to Mendis, Leg bye! The batsman has been struck on the pads as he looked to play that off the front foot. The batsmen have run through for a single. A leg bye given by the umpire. 51/4

14.6 J Holder to Dickwella, A play and a miss! Outside off, Dickwella pokes at it and misses. Brilliant over from Holder. 50/4

Niroshan Dickwella is the next man in.

14.5 J Holder to R Silva, OUT! Holder is on fire and he picks up a 3-fer, also his 20th wicket at the Kensington Oval! Jubilation all around for the home side. The Sri Lankans are going downhill at the moment. The skipper goes wider of the crease and bowls a fullish ball outside off. It swings away ever so slightly as Silva attempts a tame push through the line. He only ends up getting a thick outside edge towards Devon Smith at second slip. He looks a bit jittery but manages to hold onto the catch. 50/4

14.4 J Holder to Silva, On a length around off, kept out watchfully. 50/3

14.3 J Holder to Silva, That was so, so close! Good length ball on middle and off, it pitches and seams away. Roshen gets squared up and is beaten. The ball kisses his back pad and just goes over the stumps. The Windies appeal but the height was the factor as the umpire turns it down. 50/3

14.2 J Holder to Silva, Swinging away outside off, Silva lets it go. 50/3

14.1 J Holder to R Silva, Full ball outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 50/3

13.6 M Cummins to Mendis, Good length ball outside off, Mendis lets it go. 50/3

13.5 M Cummins to Mendis, In the zone outside off, left alone. 50/3

13.4 M Cummins to Mendis, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 50/3

13.3 M Cummins to Mendis, Not Out! Yes, there is clear daylight between bat and ball! That was a poor review. Back of length ball outside off, the ball moves away as Mendis tries to block it but seems to have missed it. Hope, who is keeping wickets at the moment, pouches the ball and appeals. He looks confident along with a few of his teammates. That forces Holder to go for the review. Well, the replays show that the bat is miles away from the bat. What a waste of review by the Windies here. 50/3

Howzat? The emotions of the Windies players signify that. However, it seems that there was clear daylight between bat and ball.

13.2 M Cummins to Silva, Back of a length outside off, tapped to covers for a single. That brings up the 50 for the Sri Lankans. 50/3

13.1 M Cummins to Mendis, The batsman delicately works it fine down the leg side. They pick up a single. 49/3

12.6 J Holder to Silva, On a length on middle and leg, tucked to the leg side. 48/3

Roshen Silva comes out to bat.

12.5 J Holder to Silva, OUT! Knocks him over! What have you done, de Silva? Total error in judgement. Holder was mostly swinging the ball away from him and hence, he expected the same. That is why match awareness counts. In his previous over, the skipper had brought one in substantially. Coming back to the ball, it pitches in the corridor of uncertainty and seams in. Dhananjaya points his bat skywards and is completely caught off guard. The ball skids after pitching and takes the off stump for a ride. Sri Lanka are in deep trouble and they still need 96 runs to win. 48/3

12.4 J Holder to Silva, Similar ball, driven hard but Holder does well to collect it on his followthrough. He mimes a throw back at the batsman. 48/2

12.3 J Holder to Silva, Full length ball, kept out watchfully. 48/2

12.2 J Holder to Silva, Unlucky! De Silva deserved more there. Full in the line of the sticks, de Silva drives it down the ground but the ball hits the stumps. 48/2

12.1 J Holder to Silva, Full outside off, pushed to mid off for nothing. 48/2

Drinks has been taken.

11.6 M Cummins to Mendis, The ball is way wide on the leg side but Kusal still goes after it but misses. 48/2

11.5 M Cummins to K Mendis, FOUR! In the same channel outside off and makes Mendis play at it. The ball goes of the outside edge and just to the left of Holder at gully. The ball races to the fence as a result. 48/2

11.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Wide outside off, Mendis looks to play at it but misses. 44/2

11.3 M Cummins to Mendis, Outside off, left alone. 44/2

11.2 M Cummins to Mendis, Mendis shoulders arms to let that one through. 44/2

11.1 M Cummins to Mendis, FOUR! Full into the pads, Sri Lankan batsmen are very strong there. He waits for it and flicks it to the right of the fielder at short square leg. The sweet connection means the ball races to the fence. The visitors need 100 more to win this Test match. 44/2

10.6 J Holder to Silva, Prodigious movement! This is the one which comes back in and it does so substantially as well. De Silva is out of position as he tries to jam it out but gets hit on the pads. The ball deflects towards the slip fielder who takes it. There was no bat involved. 40/2

10.5 J Holder to Silva, Attacks the stumps with a full length ball on off, patted towards mid off. 40/2

10.4 J Holder to de Silva, Edged but safe! Good length ball in the corridor of uncertainty, it moves away a touch as well. De Silva pokes at it and gets an outside edge but the ball falls well short of Powell at third slip. 40/2

10.3 J Holder to Silva, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 40/2

10.2 J Holder to Silva, On a good length on middle, some away swing once again. Dhananjaya gets behind it and defends it stoutly. 40/2

10.1 J Holder to Silva, That was unplayable! The ball is swinging in initially but moves away late to open de Silva up. He feels for it and gets foxed. 40/2

9.6 M Cummins to Mendis, Back of a length and a bit of room on offer, Mendis places it nicely through point and takes a couple. 40/2

9.5 M Cummins to Mendis, Similar delivery outside off, left alone. 38/2

9.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Back of a length outside off, holding its line. Kusal points his bat skywards to allow it through. 38/2

9.3 M Cummins to Mendis, On a length on middle and leg, rising on Mendis. He rides the bounce nicely and tucks it towards square leg. 38/2

9.2 M Cummins to Mendis, That's a peach! This one pitches in the corridor of uncertainty and seams away after landing. Kusal pokes at it and is beaten all ends up. 38/2

9.1 M Cummins to Mendis, Back of a length ball around off, moving away a touch. Mendis hangs back and blocks it to the off side. 38/2

Miguel Cummins comes in for a bowl.

8.6 J Holder to de Silva, FOUR! Shot! No qualms about the previous loose shot. Gets another shorter delivery into his body and guides it to the square leg boundary to end an eventful over. 38/2

8.5 J Holder to Silva, Put down! What a dolly this. Holder almost had another only in his first over. A good length delivery outside off, de Silva pokes at it and gets an outside edge. The ball flies to Kieran Powell at third slip. It goes in and out of his hands, pops out and hits him on his chest. He gets another chance to hold onto to it but fails to catch it. De Silva survives to fight another day or an over perhaps. 34/2

8.4 J Holder to Silva, FOUR! Pulls it and pulls it nicely. Holder bangs it in into the body of de Silva. He swivels and pulls it to the square leg boundary. He is not shying away from the scoring opportunities. This positivity might be the answer to their batting woes. 34/2

8.3 J Holder to Silva, On a length on middle and off, driven to mid on for nothing. 30/2

8.2 J Holder to Silva, Gets behind the line and keeps it out. 30/2

Kusal Mendis is the new man in.

8.1 Holder to D Gunathilaka, OUT! Gunathilaka has thrown it away! So irresponsible from the top-order batsman. Gets a short ball outside off and his eyes light up as he sees the width on it. He should have gone for the cut but he chooses to go for the pull across the line. The angle from around the wicket to the left-hander means he can't get under it nicely. As a result, a top edge is induced and the ball flies over the mid on region. Devendra Bishoo stationed there backtracks and panics initially but does well to hang onto it. The drop earlier in the innings doesn't prove costly for Windies. 17 wickets have already fallen today and we are not done yet. 30/2

Jason Holder is the first change for Windies.

7.6 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Dabs the ball to the on side and scampers for a quick single. 30/1

7.5 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 29/1

7.4 S Gabriel to Silva, Back of length on the hips, clipped to the on side for a single. 29/1

7.3 S Gabriel to Silva, Gets behind the line and keeps it out. 28/1

7.2 S Gabriel to Silva, De Silva shoulders arms to let that one through. 28/1

7.1 S Gabriel to Silva, FOUR! Majestic, bombastic, charismatic. So many adjectives can describe this crisp clip through the mid-wicket region. A full ball on the pads, de Silva stays back in his crease, lets the ball come to him and meets it with a straightish bat. The connection is pure and as a result, the ball whistles away to the boundary. 28/1

6.6 K Roach to D Gunathilaka, Edged and Dropped! Roston Chase has spilled a low catch and Gunathilaka survives. A back of length ball around off, the batsman hangs his bat in anticipation and an edge is induced. The ball dips in front of Chase at third slip, who looks to catch it but it hits his ankle and drops to the ground eventually. Some oohs and aahs from the crowd but Gunathilaka survives. 24/1

6.5 K Roach to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Shot! Good length ball outside off, lofted over cover-point. The connection is sweet and the ball races away to the boundary in a jiffy. 24/1

6.4 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 20/1

6.3 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Aah! Why? Why are you going after the harmless deliveries Danushka? Kemar bowls a fuller delivery wide outside off, the batsman goes after it and misses once again. Roach looks frustrated with these plays and misses. 20/1

6.2 K Roach to Gunathilaka, On a length and into the body, Gunathilaka gets behind the line and keeps it out. 20/1

6.1 K Roach to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Roach errs in line and Danushka punishes him for it. A gentle loosener on the hips, the batsman clips it fine and the ball races away to the fine leg boundary. 20/1

5.6 S Gabriel to Silva, Full just outside off and it seems the ball is swinging in the air as well. De Silva looks to get behind the line but misses the ball. 16/1

5.5 S Gabriel to Silva, De Silva shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 16/1

5.4 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Again short on the hips, Gunathilaka works it to the square leg region and takes a single. 16/1

5.3 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it and misses. 15/1

5.2 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Short into the helmet, Danushka goes for the ambitious pull but misses the ball altogether. 15/1

5.1 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Straighter delivery around middle and leg, Gunathilaka works it down the leg side. 15/1

4.6 K Roach to Gunathilaka, On the hips this time, clipped to the on side and one run is taken. 15/1

4.5 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Short of a length around middle and off, blocked off the back foot. 14/1

4.4 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Third miss of the over. Similar line and length and yet again Gunathilaka misses it. He doesn't have to throw away his wicket you know. 14/1

4.3 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Another play and a miss. Outside off, Danushka goes after it only to miss it again. 14/1

4.2 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Gets behind the line and keeps it out. 14/1

4.1 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Full and wide, Gunathilaka throws his bat at it and misses. 14/1

3.6 S Gabriel to Silva, The ball is way wide on the leg side but de Silva still goes after it but misses. 14/1

3.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Keeps it outside the off stump, de Silva looks to push at it but misses. 14/1

3.4 Gabriel to Silva, Angles this in on a fullish length and hits de Silva on his pad. Windies are excited but the umpire nods. It was going down leg anyway. 14/1

3.3 S Gabriel to Silva, Back of a length on middle and off, de Silva blocks it out off the back foot. 14/1

3.2 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, On a length on the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a single. 14/1

3.1 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 13/1

2.6 K Roach to Silva, FOUR! Touch too straight on the hips, de Silva looks to play it fine but only manages an inside edge. The ball however races to the boundary courtesy the bowler's speed. End of a successful over for Roach. 13/1

2.5 K Roach to Silva, Silva shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 9/1

2.4 K Roach to Silva, Ooh! Around off and comes back in sharply to the right-hander, who looks to dab it to the off side but misses the line. The ball goes through the gap between bat and pad. Brilliant take from Dowrich as he dives to his left and takes the catch. 9/1

Short leg in place now.

Dhanajaya de Silva is the new batsman.

2.3 Roach to Udawatte, OUT! Jaffa! Roach is a skiddy customer and he proves that with this delivery. It is hurled from around the wicket on a length. The ball pitches, seams and jags back in sharply. Udawatte is late on it and gets rapped on his back leg. Whole Windies team appeal in unison and the umpire has no problem in raising his finger. Mahela starts to walk immediately but his partner prompts him to go for the review, which he does eventually. The third umpire goes through his routine as usual. The impact is in line, it is hitting the middle stump and Udawatte has to walk back ultimately. 9/1

Review is taken by Mahela Udawatte. He is given out for LBW by the on field umpire but he chose to review it.

2.2 K Roach to Udawatte, Wide outside off stump, Mahela leaves it alone. 9/0

2.1 K Roach to Udawatte, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for udawatte. 9/0

1.6 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. Outside off and goes past the outside edge to the keeper. 9/0

1.5 S Gabriel to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! And he holds the pose for the cameras. A gentle half-volley on off, Gunathilaka comes forward and drives the ball uppishly. The clean timing on it takes it past his partner and the ball races away to the boundary. 9/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Back of a length around off, kept out from the crease. 5/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Danushka has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 5/0

1.2 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Beautiful. On a length on the pads, Gunathilaka gets into a good position and clips it in front of the mid-wicket region. The fielder at mid on has no chance of cutting it off as the ball races away to the fence. 5/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it and misses. 1/0

Shannon Gabriel is in from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to Udawatte, Wide outside off, enticing the batsman to go after it and he obliges. The ball seams after pitching and goes under the bat. Good start to the proceedings. 1/0

0.5 K Roach to Udawatte, Just outside on a length, kept out off the front foot to the off side. 1/0

0.4 K Roach to Udawatte, Wide outside off, left alone. 1/0

0.3 K Roach to Gunathilaka, On the hips and tucked away to the fine leg region for a single. Sri Lanka and Gunathilaka are on their way. 1/0

0.2 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Corrects his line and comes outside the off stump. The batsman looks to defend it but misses. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Starts with a delivery down the leg side. Gunathilaka looks to flick it but misses. 0/0

