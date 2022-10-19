WI vs ZIM Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Group B: Sikandar Raza Triple-blow Hurts West Indies

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates, WI vs ZIM, 1st Round: A shell-shocked West Indies are aiming to keep their hopes of progressing to Super-12 stage alive as they face Zimbabwe in Hobart today.

Follow: Live Scorecard | Live Commentary

WI captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first hoping to marshal his troops to a win after they were stunned by Scotland in their opening game of the tournament. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be high-on-confidence having started their own campaign with a win as they beat Ireland and a win today will put them in good stead for securing a spot in the next round.

Pooran said his batters have to up their game. “It is a must-win game for us, put some runs on the board and put pressure on them, hopefully defend the total. You have to put (out) the bad performances fast, that first game is in the trash. It is a new day and a new opportunity for us. We spoke about responsibility and the batters need to step up,” he said.

Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva said, “It is a good wicket and we don’t mind bowling first. We just need to make sure we bowl well, stick to our processes and try and restrict West Indies.”

What date T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will take place on October 19, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match West Indies vs Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match West Indies vs Zimbabwe begin?

The match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs Zimbabwe match?

West Indies vs Zimbabwe match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe match?

West Indies vs Zimbabwe match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Playing XIs

West Indies XI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk/captaibn), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

New Zealand XI: Regis Chakabva (wk/captain), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here