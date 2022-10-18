West Indies vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Two-time world champions West Indies had to suffer a shocking defeat at the hands of Scotland in their opening T20 World Cup fixture. The Nicholas Pooran-led side will now aim for a bounce back as they faced Zimbabwe. Another defeat will shatter the Caribbean side’s chances of qualifying for the Super-12 stage. The match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be played on Wednesday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

West Indies appeared to be shambolic in both batting and bowling during their inaugural encounter against Scotland. Batting first, the Scottish side put up a defendable total of 160 on board. In reply, Jason Holder did play resilient innings of 38 off 33 balls but his efforts went in vain as the West Indies innings folded for just 118 runs.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, come into the fixture after securing a solid start to their T20 World Cup campaign. The Craig Ervine-led side clinched a 31-run victory over Ireland in their opening encounter.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Zimbabwe; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will take place on October 19, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match West Indies vs Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match West Indies vs Zimbabwe begin?

The match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs Zimbabwe match?

West Indies vs Zimbabwe match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe match?

West Indies vs Zimbabwe match is available to be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c and wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

