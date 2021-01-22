CRICKETNEXT

West Indies Win Toss, Will Bat 1st In 2nd ODI Vs Bangladesh

West Indies Win Toss, Will Bat 1st In 2nd ODI Vs Bangladesh

West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the second oneday international of the threematch series on Friday.

West Indies Win Toss, Will Bat 1st In 2nd ODI Vs Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh: West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the second one-day international of the three-match series on Friday.

West Indies made one change with batsman Kjorn Ottley making his debut, replacing fast bowler Chemar Holder.

Bangladesh remained unchanged after its six-wicket victory in the first game, extending its winning streak over West Indies to six matches.

The teams play the final ODI on Monday, followed by two test matches in February.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Andre McCarthy, Jason Mohammed (captain), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kjorn Ottley

____

