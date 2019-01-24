West Indies Women to Tour Pakistan After Nearly 15 Years

Loading...
The Windies women team were the last of the non-Asian teams to travel to Pakistan. In March/April 2004, the WI women played a drawn Test in Pakistan and won a seven-ODI series 5-2.
“The three T20Is will be played on 31 January, 1 and 3 February at the Southend Club (Karachi), following which the two sides will go head to head in three ODIs in Dubai on 7, 9 and 11 February. The first ODI will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while the second and third ODIs will be played at the ICC Academy,” a PCB media release said.
The WI women limited-overs series is another step towards bringing back international cricket to Pakistan, which has seen sporadic action since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in March 2009.
Zimbabwe played three T20Is and three ODIs in Pakistan in May 2015 following which a World XI side led by South African captain Faf du Plessis played three T20Is in the country in 2017. Sri Lanka also played one T20I in Pakistan in 2017 and WI men’s team also played three T20 games in 2018.
Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said the T20I series was a ‘major step’ in helping the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ‘bring cricket back home’.
“This tour is a further major step for our friends at the PCB to bring their cricket back home,” said Grave. “We are pleased that our players and support staff have recognised this and agreed to play the T20Is in Pakistan.”
However, captain Stafanie Taylor has opted out of the tour with Grave explaining that the CWI will understand if any cricketers have reservations about the tour.
“The security plan arranged by the PCB is of exactly the same level that the Windies men's team had last year and independent security advisors, Eastern Star International (ESI), have confirmed to both the CWI and WIPA that they are satisfied that the risk is manageable and can be mitigated to an acceptable level,” Grave said.
The 2016 WT20 champs, the Windies women’s side are ranked fourth in the ICC T20I rankings. Pakistan stand three places below them at seven.
Schedule: 31 January - 1st T20I, Southend Club, Karachi; 1 February - 2nd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi; 3 February - 3rd T20I, Southend Club, Karachi; 7 February - 1st ODI (ICC Women's Championship), Dubai; 9 February - 2nd ODI, (ICC Women's Championship), ICC Academy, Dubai; 11 February - 3rd ODI (ICC Women's Championship), ICC Academy, Dubai
