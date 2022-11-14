West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Is Women’s Quadrangular U-19 T20 Series Being Streamed Live?

West Indies Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 will lock horns in match 3 of Women’s Quadrangular U-19 T20 series on November 15. Both the teams lost their first match of the series. While Sri Lanka women were defeated by India B women, West Indies women were steamrolled by India A women. Sri Lanka women were unable to chase down the low target of 126 in their last match.

Sri Lankan batters will have to put up a better fight against West Indies Women on Tuesday. Meanwhile, West Indies women were also found wanting against India A women. Apart from Shunelle Sawh, no one really contributed with the bat. The likes of Realeanna Grimmond and Djenaba Joseph will have to come up with the goods against Sri Lanka women.

Ahead of the Women’s Quadrangular U-19 T20 series match between West Indies Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 match between West Indies Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 be played?

The T20 match between West Indies Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 will be played on November 15, Tuesday.

Where will the T20 match between West Indies Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 be played?

The T20 match between West Indies Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 will be played at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time will the T20 match between West Indies Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 begin?

The T20 match between West Indies Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 will begin at 9:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast T20 match between West Indies Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19?

The T20 match between West Indies Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between West Indies Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19?

The T20 match between West Indies Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 will not be streamed live.

West Indies Women U-19: Shunelle Sawh, Realeanna Grimmond, Djenaba Joseph, Trishan Holder, Lena Scott, Shalini Samaroo, Kate Wilmot, Jahzara Claxton, Ashmini Munisar, Naijanni Cumberbatch, KD Jazz Mitchell

Sri Lanka Women U-19: Nisansala Perera, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sanjana Kavindi, Dewmi Vihanga, Rashmi Nethranjali, Vihara Sewwandi, Umaya Rathnayake, Vidushika Perera, Pamoda Shaini, Dulanga Dissanayake

