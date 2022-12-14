West Indies Women vs England Women Live Streaming: How to Watch WI-W vs ENG-W 2022, 2nd T20I Coverage?

West Indies Women will look to bounce back in the five-match series when they take on England Women in the second T20I on Thursday. The hosts were steamrolled in the first T20I by England. West Indies will have to be at the top of their game if they want to salvage the series in the second T20I. Another defeat on Thursday will be a huge psychological blow to Hayley Matthews-led West Indies. Moreover, the likes of Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne and Kycia Knight will have to step up and contribute with the bat.

Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley took the game away from West Indies in the first T20I. So West Indies will have to find a way to break England’s formidable opening duo.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of the second T20I between West Indies Women and England Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20I between West Indies Women and England Women be played?

The T20I between West Indies Women and England Women will be played on December 15, Thursday.

Where will the T20I between West Indies Women and England Women be played?

The T20I between West Indies Women and England Women will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

What time will the T20I between West Indies Women and England Women begin?

The T20I between West Indies Women and England Women will begin at 3:30 am IST, on December 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20I between West Indies Women and England Women?

The T20I between West Indies Women and England Women will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20I between West Indies Women and England Women?

The T20I between West Indies Women and England Women will be live streamed on the FanCode app.

WI-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing XIs

WI-W Probable Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Djenaba Joseph, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Kycia Knight (wk), Karishma Ramharack

ENG-W Probable Playing XI: Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sarah Glenn.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here