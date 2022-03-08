West Indies Women vs England Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Reigning champions England will face Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies on Wednesday, March 9, in the seventh match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The Heather Knight-led outfit will come into this game after suffering a 12-run loss at the hands of Australia in the tournament opener and will look to open their account on the table by winning this fixture.

Despite the loss, the English fans witnessed some terrific individual performances from their side and one of them was Natalie Sciver’s blistering hundred. She smashed an unbeaten 109 runs off 85 balls but did not get enough support from the other end as Australia once again bested them.

The West Indies kick-started their World Cup campaign with a narrow win over hosts New Zealand. Hayley Matthews was the standout performer for the Caribbean outfit. She hammered 119 runs off 128 balls with the help of 16 fours and one sixes as Windies posted 259/9. Following her impressive batting display with the bat, she returned to pick up two wickets while giving away 41 runs.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between West Indies Women and England Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match West Indies Women vs England Women start?

The match between West Indies Women and England Women will be played on Wednesday, March 9, and it will kick off at 3:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match West Indies Women vs England Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between West Indies Women vs England Women will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies Women vs England Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for West Indies Women vs England Women match.

Where can I live stream West Indies Women vs England Women match?

West Indies Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

West Indies Women vs England Women possible starting XI:

West Indies Women Predicted Starting line-up: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell

England Women Predicted Starting line-up: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

