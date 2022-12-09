West Indies Women vs England Women 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch 3rd ODI Coverage on TV And Online in India

England Women will be locking horns with West Indies Women in a dead-rubber on Friday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. The last One Day International is of no significance as England have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.

England cruised to a 142-run victory in the first ODI. It was a brilliant bowling performance by the visitors. Chasing 308, the hosts were restricted to only 165 runs. Charlotte Dean was the star performer with four wickets, while Kate Cross also did well by dismissing two batters.

The second match also saw a similar domination by the English players. Batting first, they racked up 260 runs with Amy Jones playing a splendid knock of 70 runs. In the second innings, West Indies Women collapsed at only 118 runs. Lauren Bell was the top wicket-taker in the game with two four wickets.

When will the 3rd ODI match between West Indies Women (WI-W) vs England Women (EN-W) be played?

The game will be conducted on December 9, Friday.

Where will the West Indies Women (WI-W) vs England Women (EN-W), 3rd ODI be played?

The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

What time will the West Indies Women (WI-W) vs England Women (EN-W), 3rd ODI begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies Women (WI-W) vs England Women (EN-W) match?

West Indies Women vs England Women match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies Women (WI-W) vs England Women (EN-W) match?

West Indies Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on FanCode.

West Indies Women probable playing XI: Sheneta Grimmond, Kycia Knight(wk), Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams, Chinelle Henry

England Women probable playing XI: Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Capsey, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Daniella Wyatt, Amy Jones(wk), Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c)

