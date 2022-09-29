West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch First T20I Live Coverage

After a grueling ODI series, the New Zealand Women’s tour of West Indies moves to the shortest format of the game. On Wednesday, September 28, both sides will take the field in the opening T20I of the five-match series at Antigua’s Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The West Indies Women avoided a whitewash by winning the third ODI of the three-match series. All-rounder Hayley Matthews will continue to lead the side in the T20Is as well. The Caribbean side will be demanding more from their top order who didn’t fire on all cylinders in the 50-over format. The hosts will be eager to improve in the shortest format of the game, which has proved to be their strongest suit in recent times.

New Zealand have had a splendid tour till now and secured the ODI series quite comprehensively. The Kiwis have match winners in all three departments. It was Amelia Kerr and Suzie Bates who aided New Zealand to edge past the Windies in the first ODI while a young Eden Carson starred in the second match to seal the series for the Blackcaps. They will be looking to replicate their dominant performance in the T20Is as well.

Ahead of today’s first T20I match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women; here is all you need to know:

What date will the first T20I match between West Indies Women (WI-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) be played?

The first T20I match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will take place on September 28, Wednesday.

Where will the first T20I match West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) be played?

The first T20I match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua

What time will the first T20I match West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) begin?

The first T20I match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) first T20 match?

The first T20I match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) first T20I match?

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women first T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode.

West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Rashada Williams, Natasha McLean (wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews (c), Kyshona Knight, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne

New Zealand Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas

