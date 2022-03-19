West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

West Indies will battle it out with Pakistan on Monday in their next natch of the 2022 ICC World Cup at Seddon Park in Hamilton. On Friday, Hayley Matthews picked her career-best 4/15 as West Indies successfully defended a paltry total of 140 and picked a four runs victory to avoid a scare in a last-ball thriller against Bangladesh. It was the outfit’s third victory in five games and it helped them cement their place in the top four of the points table.

Pakistan, meanwhile, come into this game after suffering their fourth successive loss in the tournament at the hands of Bangladesh. Batting first and riding on Fargana Hoque’s 71 runs knock Bangladesh scored 234/7 in 50 overs. In response, Pakistan managed 225/9 in their quota of 50 overs, despite Sidra Ameen’s gritty 104 off 140.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women start?

The match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be played on Monday, March 21, and it will kick off at 6:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women match.

Where can I live stream West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women match?

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women possible starting XI:

West Indies Women Probable Starting XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women Probable Starting XI: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

