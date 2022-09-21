West Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the Duleep Trophy final match between West Zone and South Zone Live Coverage on Live TV Online

West Zone and South Zone will clash in the blockbuster final of the Duleep Trophy which will start from September 21, at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

West Zone’s roster includes proven match-winners. Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, for example, provide a wealth of international expertise to the team. Furthermore, rising talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw are prolific run scorers and have been in fine fettle. Given West Zone’s star-studded lineup, many believe the team will take home the Duleep Trophy.

South Zone’s batting line-up also looks quite formidable with the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Rohan Kunnumal, and Hanuma Vihari. They’ve been on a roll in the tournament and would want to take home the Duleep trophy this time around.

Do not miss the enthralling action from the coveted final starting on Wednesday morning.

Ahead of the match between West Zone and South Zone, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone be played?

The Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone will be played on September 21, Wednesday.

Where will the Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone be played?

The Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

What time will the Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone begin?

The Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone will begin at 9:30 am IST, on September 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone?

The Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone?

The Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.



West Zone vs South Zone Possible Starting XI:

West Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Chirag Jani, Shams Mulani, Het Patel (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Satyajeet Bachhav, Chintan Gaja

South Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ricky Bhui (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Baba Indrajith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sai Kishore, Basil Thampi, Lakshay Garg, Ravi Teja

