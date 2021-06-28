‘We’ve Found a New Shoaib Akhtar’: Azhar Mahmood Lavishes Praise on PSL's Emerging Player of The Year Shahnawaz Dahani

The 22-year-old right arm-pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is arguably the best discovery of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 if former allrounder Azhar Mahmood is to be believed.

Dahani was an integral part of the Multan Sultans squad and played a vital role as they lifted their maiden PSL title earlier this month.

Dahani bowled several spectacular spells in PSL 2020 to finish the marquee event as the leading wicket-taker. He picked 20 wickets for the champions in 11 outings and was chosen as the league’s emerging player of the year.

And his outstanding performance has earned him praises from all corners of the world with Sultans bowling coach Mahmood calling him the new Shoaib Akhtar.

He has been especially impressed by Dahani’s cool and composed demeanour even when he gets hammered by the batters. “Dahani is always smiling, whether he’s been hit or not. The whole team lights up. It’s like we’ve found a new Shoaib Akhtar,” Mahmood was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Mahmood further said that it is just a start for the 22-year-old and “we’ll work on his out-swingers, on his in-swinger.”

Akhtar is counted among one of the finest fast bowlers of all-time. However, his career was marred by injuries.

He bagged 178 wickets for Pakistan in 46 Tests. He played 163 ODIs and picked 247 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.76. He also holds the record for delivering the fastest ball in cricket – 161.3 kmph. He achieved this feat in 2003 against England.

He also played 15 T20I matches and took 19 wickets.

