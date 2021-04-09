“We've Had Some Good Times in the Bubble,” Rohit Sharma Shares the Positives of Living in a Bio-Bubble

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many changes in all our lives. Cricketers, especially, are now bound to live in a bio-secure bubble while participating in any tournaments. Life in a bubble can be tough as the players don’t have any real connection with the outside world and are restricted to moving around inside their hotel or the stadium.

Time and again, many players have spoken about the mental challenges posed by the bio-bubble. However, this time around, India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has highlighted the positives of living in a bio-bubble and explained how this has helped the cricketers bond better with each other. Talking about the ongoing situation, Rohit reckoned that the players should be thankful that they are doing what they love [playing cricket]. He added that there are a lot of people who are going through hard times due to Covid-19 and are forced to sit at home.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Further, the 32-year-old revealed how staying in a bubble during IPL 2020 hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) helped him and the team get to know each other better. “If we have to adjust, we have to adjust. And try and see how you can get the best out of this bubble life as well. Like, we’ve had some good times in the bubble. Especially during the IPL in the UAE, we had some solid memories that we created in the UAE,” said Rohit, in the video posted on Mumbai Indians’ Twitter handle.

Speaking about his bonding with the Indian players during the Australia and England tour, the Mumbai-born said that there was a team room where all the players used to gather and just talk about life, in general. “With the bubble life in Australia and now in India, when we played against England, it was good. We got to know a lot of players, who usually don’t come out of their room,” he further said, on the eve of the IPL opener.

🗣️ "It's nice to have that company around and have that bonding going." Skipper Ro speaks on life inside the bubble and much, much more in our #MI catch-up! 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Msdh5jLWSA — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 8, 2021

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be conducted in a bio-secure bubble.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here