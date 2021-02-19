We've Looked at it Purely on a Skill Basis: Mumbai Indians Coach Mahela Jayawardene on Arjun Tendulkar Buy At the latter end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction, Arjun, son of the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, was sold to five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 20 Lakh.

Mumbai Indians coach Mehala Jayawardene has stated that the franchise's bid for Arjun Tendulkar was purely on the basis of his skills. At the latter end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction, Arjun, son of the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, was sold to five-time (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 20 Lakh. It came as a surprise to most IPL fans in India as Arjun’s name was announced in the auction. While some fans welcomed him with open arms, a few are pointing the bid as nepotism.

IPL Auction 2021 Highlights

However, Jayawardene has stated that the youngster was bought on the basis of skills and not because of the name. The former Sri Lanka skipper stated that Sachin will be proud as the 21-year-old youngster is an impressive bowler.

IPL Auction 2021: Full Squads of All Eight IPL Teams Post Auction

Arjun has been bowling at the Mumbai Indians’ nets during practice sessions and has been under the watch of Zaheer Khan and Jayawardene. The left-arm pacer also represents Mumbai at domestic level and now will don the MI jersey in the upcoming edition.

Arjun Tendulkar Thanks Mumbai Indians, Says Was Childhood Dream to Play for Them

"We've looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he's a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun”, Jayawardene was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Arjun Tendulkar in IPL, Will Play for Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians coach added that Arjun will gradually learn the ropes and will evolve.

"I think it's going to be a learning process for Arjun. He just started playing for Mumbai, and now the franchise. He will learn the ropes; he will evolve. He's still young. A very focused young man," he further said.

MI IPL 2021 Squad: Complete List of Players of Mumbai Indians

"We have to give him time and hopefully not put a lot of pressure on him either. Just let him evolve and work his way up, and that's what we're there to help him to do," Jayawardene said.

Zaheer, who is Mumbai Indians’ Director of Cricket Operations, also stated that the youngster will have to prove himself on the highest level, which is the IPL. Zaheer said that he has spent a lot of time with Arjun during practice and sees dedication and hard work in him.

"I have spent a lot of time in the nets, trying to teach him some tricks of the trade, he is a hardworking kid, he is keen on learning, it is an exciting part. The added pressure of being Sachin Tendulkar's son will always be on him, it is something he needs to live with, the environment of the team will help him. It will help him become a good cricketer, how many times a youngster gets picked in the auction and everyone is talking about him, he has to prove himself and he has to show everyone he has the goods," said Zaheer after the IPL auctions.