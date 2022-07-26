‘We’ve no Authority to Question His Position’: Robin Uthappa Calls Virat Kohli 'One of the Best’ in the World

India cricketer Robin Uthappa on Monday backed Virat Kohli and said that he has proved himself as one of the best cricketers in the world.

Commenting on the recent debate on whether the former India captain should take a break from the game as he is in the midst of a slump in form, Uthappa said, “we have neither the authority nor any ground to question his position or his capacity to win games”. said Uthappa on ‘CricChat Powered by Parimatch’.

“He’s (Kohli) a match winner and a proven one of the best in the world,” he added.

Virat Kohli has been under the radar of cricket pundits and fans for a below-par performance with the bat in hand. He scored his last International century in the year 2019. since then he has been struggling to get a big score in the last 78 innings he played for India.

Even the recent tour of England proved to be a huge let down for Kohli and his fans. The 33-year-old batted in six innings but couldn’t score more than 20 runs on any occasion, 1 being the lowest score.

Many cricket pundits wants Kohli to be dropped from the Indian team but the current India captain Rohit Sharma is backing his star player.

“He (Kohli) has played so many matches for so many years. He has been such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance. I think I said in the last press conference as well that form can go up and down. That is part and parcel of all the players’ career. This happens with everyone. So a player who has won so many matches, needs only 1 or 2 innings. This is what I believe and I am sure rest feel the same way,” Rohit said.

Virat Kohli is out of action as he chose not to play the West Indies series. India decided to rest some of their top players like Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli for the trip, but some of them, in-fact all, barring former India captain, will be back in action for the five-match T20I series.

