We've to Consider India First and Then Think of Overseas: BCCI Treasurer on IPL Venue
India's cricket board will only consider staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) abroad as a last resort if there is no other way to salvage the lucrative limited-overs tournament this year, a top BCCI official has told Reuters.
We've to Consider India First and Then Think of Overseas: BCCI Treasurer on IPL Venue
India's cricket board will only consider staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) abroad as a last resort if there is no other way to salvage the lucrative limited-overs tournament this year, a top BCCI official has told Reuters.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings