'We've to Look at Quality of Batting Coming Through': Nasser Hussain suggests Overhaul for England's Test Set-up

When England were heading into the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, there were expectations that the touring party would finally present a challenge to Australia. However, the poor show on Day one has indicated that critics come out with all guns blazing in order to question the approach of Joe Root’s men.

Former England captain and now broadcaster Nasser Hussain expressed his views on the need of an overhaul in the England Test set-up. The quality of batters, according to Hussain, has to be improved because the English system has flaws. Hussain emphasised the need for a similar revamp in red ball cricket in his daily piece in the Daily Mail on Sunday, reflecting on how England handled their white-ball difficulties in 2015.

According to him, England successfully solved their issues with the white-ball game in 2015 and must do the same with the red-ball game. Additionally, he cited a clear problem with their system as the reason for poor shows is not just in England but also on the spinning tracks in India.

“There’s clearly an issue with our system, and there’s no quick fix. We have to look at the quality of batting coming through. In defence of county cricket, it should be said that when England are playing well they take the credit and when things are bad it’s the fault of the counties, but England addressed their problems with the white ball game in 2015 to spectacular effect, and now we have to do the same with the red ball game,” Hussain wrote.

Pointing out the flawed techniques of most of the batters in the England line up, namely Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler and Root, he pointed out the England team’s pattern where it needs the bowlers to rescue them out of difficulty. As a result, it leads to the former captain agreeing with Jimmy Anderson’s comments defending the bowlers after the second Test.

Nasser wrote, “It is easy to see why Jimmy Anderson reacted angrily when the attack was criticised for bowling too short in Adelaide.”

