WF vs AA Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The opening match of the men’s Super Smash 2020-21 will feature last year’s finalists Wellington Firebirds and Auckland Aces. The premier T20 tournament of New Zealand is offering free entry for fans at the Basin on Christmas Eve. Last year, Wellington defeated Auckland in the final by 22 runs. In their last four meetings, both have split their victories with two wins each. Both sides have some big names including the likes of Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Phillips. They will try to bag an early advantage here. The match will be played at 6:10 am IST at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

All matches of the Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.

December 24 – 06:10 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Basin Reserve, Wellington

Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs AA Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces

Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs AA Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces captain: Glenn Phillips

Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs AA Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces vice-captain: Devon Conway

Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs AA Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips

Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs AA Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces batsmen: Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Mark Chapman, Robert O'Donnell

Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs AA Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces all-rounders: James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Danru Ferns

Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs AA Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces bowlers: Iain McPeake, Benjamin Lister, Jamie Brown

WF vs AA Super Smash 2020-21, Wellington Firebirds probable playing 11 against Auckland Aces: Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Peter Younghusband, Iain McPeake, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn

WF vs AA Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces probable playing 11 against Wellington Firebirds: Glenn Phillips (WK), Mark Chapman, Robert O'Donnell, Graeme Beghin, William O'Donnell, Danru Ferns, Sean Solia, Ryan Harrison, Benjamin Lister, William Somerville, Jamie Brown