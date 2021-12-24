WF vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Super Smash 2021-22, December 24, 7:10 AM IST

WF vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Super Smash 2021/22 match between Wellington Firebirds and Auckland Aces: Wellington Firebirds will go up against Auckland Aces in the 11th match of the Super Smash 2021/22. The match will be conducted at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 7:10 AM IST on December 24, Friday. It will be a battle on laggards as the two teams are languishing at the bottom of the ladder.

Wellington Firebirds made a good start in T20 Championship by recording a 27-run victory against Canterbury. Following the first match, the team failed to deliver a decent performance. They lost two back-to-back matches against Central Districts and Canterbury to slump to the second-last place.

Auckland Aces, on the other hand, are still searching for their first victory. The team is yet to open its account. Auckland lost its first two matches against Northern Knights by six wickets and four wickets respectively. The team needs to pull itself up to make a comeback.

Ahead of the match between Wellington Firebirds and Auckland Aces; here is everything you need to know:

WF vs AA Telecast

WF vs AA match will not be telecast in India.

WF vs AA Live Streaming

The Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WF vs AA Match Details

The Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces contest will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 7:10 AM IST on December 24, Friday.

WF vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Logan Van Beek

Vice-captain: Martin Guptill

Suggested Playing XI for WF vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Finn Allen

Batters: Martin Guptill, George Worker, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Allrounders: Logan Van Beek, Sean Solia, Peter Younghusband

Bowlers: Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport

WF vs AA Probable XIs

Wellington Firebirds: Nathan Smith, Jamie Gibson, Finn Allen (wk), Luke Georgeson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Tim Robinson, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Auckland Aces: Louis Delport, Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Cole Briggs, Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here