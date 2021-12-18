WF vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Super Smash 2021/22 match, December 19, 06:10 AM IST

WF vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Super Smash 2021/22 match between Wellington Firebirds and Canterbury Kings: The ninth match of the Super Smash 2021/22 will see Wellington Firebirds facing Otago Volta for the second time in the competition. The promising game of cricket will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 06:10 AM IST on December 19, Sunday.

The first encounter between Wellington and Canterbury was won by Wellington by 27 runs as they defended 177 runs in their allotted 20 overs. However, the team couldn’t carry forward the momentum as they were thrashed by Central Districts in their next game by 14 runs. The team needs to learn from their failure and return back to the winning ways.

Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, produced a hair-raising performance after a setback in their first match. Canterbury were phenomenal both with the bat and ball as they won the match against Central Districts by 47 runs. The team now needs to bring consistency in their performance to shine in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Wellington Firebirds and Canterbury Kings; here is everything you need to know:

WF vs CTB Telecast

The Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings game will not be televised in India

WF vs CTB Live Streaming

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WF vs CTB Match Details

The ninth match of the Super Smash 2021/22 will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 06:10 AM IST on December 19, Sunday.

WF vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- James Neesham

Vice-Captain- Finn Allen

Suggested Playing XI for WF vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Cam Fletcher

Batters: Michael Bracewell, Chad Bowes, Finn Allen

All-rounders: James Neesham, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Cole McConchie

Bowlers: Hamish Bennett, Matt Henry, Will Williams

WF vs CTB Probable XIs:

Wellington Firebirds: Logan van Beek, Jamie Gibson, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Jakob Bhula, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Canterbury Kings: Cole McConchie, Theo van Woerkom, Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Matt Hay, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Ken McClure, Leo Carter

