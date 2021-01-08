- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
WF vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
WF vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WF vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / WF vs NK Dream11 Captain / WF vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 8, 2021, 4:43 PM IST
Northern Knights will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they go up against Wellington Firebirds in the Super Smash 2020-21 on Saturday. It is, however, easier said than done, considering the tremendous form the Firebirds are in. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won all three matches they have played. In contrast, the Knights have won just one match out of the four they have played and lie at the fifth position in the group. In their last face off with the Firebirds, they were badly beaten by 9 wickets as the latter chased the target of 149 easily in 16 overs. The Knights would need something special here to take down their opponents. The match will be played at 7:40 AM IST at the Basin Reserve.
WF vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights:Live Streaming
All matches of the Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.
WF vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
WF vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights: Match Details
January 9 – 07:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Basin Reserve, Wellington
Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs NK Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights
Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs NK Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights captain: Tim Seifert
Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs NK Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights vice-captain: James Neesham
Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs NK Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert
Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs NK Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights batsmen: Katene Clarke, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Andrew Fletcher
Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs NK Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights all-rounders: James Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anton Devcich
Super Smash 2020-21 WF vs NK Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights bowlers: Brett Randell, Joe Walker, Peter Younghusband
WF vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights probable playing 11 against Wellington Firebirds: Tim Seifert (WK), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Fisher, Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Brett Randell, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker
WF vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Wellington Firebirds probable playing 11 against Northern Knights: Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Iain McPeake, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Peter Younghusband
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking