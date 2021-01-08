WF vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

WF vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WF vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / WF vs NK Dream11 Captain / WF vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Northern Knights will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they go up against Wellington Firebirds in the Super Smash 2020-21 on Saturday. It is, however, easier said than done, considering the tremendous form the Firebirds are in. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won all three matches they have played. In contrast, the Knights have won just one match out of the four they have played and lie at the fifth position in the group. In their last face off with the Firebirds, they were badly beaten by 9 wickets as the latter chased the target of 149 easily in 16 overs. The Knights would need something special here to take down their opponents. The match will be played at 7:40 AM IST at the Basin Reserve.

All matches of the Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.

January 9 – 07:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Basin Reserve, Wellington

WF vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights probable playing 11 against Wellington Firebirds: Tim Seifert (WK), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Fisher, Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Brett Randell, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker

WF vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Wellington Firebirds probable playing 11 against Northern Knights: Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Iain McPeake, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Peter Younghusband