WF vs PK-A Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan A tour of New Zealand, Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
WF vs PK-A Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan A tour of New Zealand, Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
WF vs PK-A Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WF vs PK-A Dream11 Best Picks / WF vs PK-A Dream11 Captain / WF vs PK-A Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Updated: December 28, 2020, 6:36 PM IST
Pakistan A will clash with Wellington Firebirds in the 2nd unofficial T20 on Tuesday. In the previous game, Pakistan A lost to Northern Districts by 21 runs, despite a brave effort by the opening pair of Haider Ali (51 runs off 26 deliveries) and Zeeshan Malik (52 runs off 33 deliveries). Pak A could only manage 182 runs while chasing the target of 204. It is not going to be any easier against Wellington who appear to be in good form. The Pakistani team have a lot of young players eager to make a mark, who could bring a difference in the game. The match will be played at 7:10 AM IST at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.
WF vs PK-A Pakistan A tour of New Zealand, Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A Live Streaming
All matches of the Pakistan A tour of New Zealand can be watched online on FanCode.
WF vs PK-A Pakistan A tour of New Zealand, Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A: Live Score / Scorecard
WF vs PK-A Pakistan A tour of New Zealand, Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A: Match Details
December 29 – 07:10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Basin Reserve, Wellington
Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A
Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A captain: Tom Blundell
Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A vice-captain: Devon Conway
Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A wicketkeeper: Tom Blundell
Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A batsmen: Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Haider Ali, Khushdil-Shah
Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A all-rounders: Haris Rauf, Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen
Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A bowlers: Usman Qadir, Peter Younghusband, Mohammad Hasnain
WF vs PK-A Pakistan A tour of New Zealand, Wellington Firebirds probable playing 11 against Pakistan A: Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband
WF vs PK-A Pakistan A tour of New Zealand, Pakistan A probable playing 11 against Wellington Firebirds: Rohail Nazir (WK), Haider Ali, Khushdil-Shah, Hussain Talat, Zeeshan Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Amad-Butt, Danish Aziz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking