WF vs PK-A Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan A tour of New Zealand, Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Pakistan A will clash with Wellington Firebirds in the 2nd unofficial T20 on Tuesday. In the previous game, Pakistan A lost to Northern Districts by 21 runs, despite a brave effort by the opening pair of Haider Ali (51 runs off 26 deliveries) and Zeeshan Malik (52 runs off 33 deliveries). Pak A could only manage 182 runs while chasing the target of 204. It is not going to be any easier against Wellington who appear to be in good form. The Pakistani team have a lot of young players eager to make a mark, who could bring a difference in the game. The match will be played at 7:10 AM IST at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

All matches of the Pakistan A tour of New Zealand can be watched online on FanCode.

December 29 – 07:10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A captain: Tom Blundell

Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A vice-captain: Devon Conway

Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A wicketkeeper: Tom Blundell

Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A batsmen: Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Haider Ali, Khushdil-Shah

Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A all-rounders: Haris Rauf, Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen

Pakistan A tour of New Zealand WF vs PK-A Dream11 team for Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A bowlers: Usman Qadir, Peter Younghusband, Mohammad Hasnain

WF vs PK-A Pakistan A tour of New Zealand, Wellington Firebirds probable playing 11 against Pakistan A: Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband

WF vs PK-A Pakistan A tour of New Zealand, Pakistan A probable playing 11 against Wellington Firebirds: Rohail Nazir (WK), Haider Ali, Khushdil-Shah, Hussain Talat, Zeeshan Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Amad-Butt, Danish Aziz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir