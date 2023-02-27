WGC vs NBC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Guwahati Premier League 2023 match, February 27, 5:00 PM IST

WGC vs NBC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Guwahati Premier League 2023 match between the West Guwahati Club and Nabajyoti Club: The bottom-placed West Guwahati Club will be hoping for a turnaround when they will square off against Nabajyoti Club. The 18th match of the Guwahati Premier League 2023 will be conducted at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Monday, February 27.

West Guwahati Club are struggling in the tournament as they have lost all five league games. With no points to their name, they are at the bottom of the points tally. The team recorded a 40-run loss in the last match against Nabajyoti Club after collapsing at 164 runs while chasing 205 in 20 overs.

Nabajyoti Club are fourth in the points table with two wins from four losses and one defeat. They will also be low on confidence with a three-match losing streak. Nabajyoti Club were defeated by Bud Cricket Club in their last game by 34 runs.

Ahead of the match between the West Guwahati Club and Nabajyoti Club, here is everything you need to know:

WGC vs NBC Telecast

West Guwahati Club vs Nabajyoti Club game will not be telecast in India.

WGC vs NBC Live Streaming

Guwahati Premier League 2023 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

WGC vs NBC Match Details

WGC vs NBC match will be played at Judges Field in Guwahati at 5:00 PM IST on February 27, Tuesday.

WGC vs NBC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Parvej Musaraf

Vice-Captain - Saurabh Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for WGC vs NBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ayush Agarwal, AM Thakuri

Batters: Rameez Rabbani, Nihar Deka, Bishal Roy

All-rounders: Saurabh Kumar, Parvej Musaraf

Bowlers: Mekhail Doley, JN Kalita, Dipjyoti Saikia, Abir Chakraborty

WGC vs NBC Probable XIs:

West Guwahati Club: Ayush Agarwal, Ruhinandan Pegu, Rameez Rabbani, Jay Borah, Saurabh Kumar, Amit Yadav, AM Thakuri, JN Kalita, Akash Chetri, Abir Chakraborty, Mekhail Doley

Nabajyoti Club: Parvej Musaraf, RM Alam, Dipjyoti Saikia, Nibir Deka, Rituraj Biswas, Ravi Chetri, CD Sarma, Amlanjyoti Das, Avijit Singha Roy, Nihar Deka, Bishal Roy

