'What a Selfish Knock': Shubman Gill Scores Fifty But Gets Brutally Trolled on Social Media for His Slow Knock

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill yet again rose to the occasion with a magnificent half-century on Tuesday night. Batting against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MCA Stadium in Pune, the 22-year-old batter smashed a 41-ball half-century to his team at a comfortable spot. It was also his 2nd consecutive fifty and fourth over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

After opting to bat first, the titans went off to a troubled start. They lost a couple of wickets – Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (10) in the powerplay. Skipper Hardik Pandya arrived at the crease but could not provide the required boost to the innings that progressed very slow. (IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Live Score)

After Pandya fell in the 10th over, Gill took charge and tried to speed up things along with David Miller. After bringing up 100 runs on the board, the GT opener reached the milestone of 41 deliveries. In fact, he carried his bat and scored an unbeaten 63 off 49 deliveries as Gujarat Titans posted 144 for 4 in 20 overs.

Gill played a patient knock under pressure but he was brutally trolled by the fans for playing an extremely slow innings. Here’s how the fans reacted:

Shubmangill ka best contribution team ke liye tab hoga jab wo 10 over tak OUT ho jaye #GTvLSG— . (@Chiirkut) May 10, 2022

Shubman Gill what a Legend— DHRUV (@IamDhruv45) May 10, 2022

Shubman Gill batted for all 20 overs, and GT could not cross 150, biggest disappointment of #IPL2022— Nikhil (@IamNicck) May 10, 2022

Gill played a nice test innings here.Have to see if it’s the conditions.#Shubmangill #GTvLSG — cric_Kiran (@cric_kiran) May 10, 2022

Shubman gill what a selfish knockAnother stat padder #GTvsLSG— AK (@Boss3159) May 10, 2022

Aur ab to commentator bhi bol rahe he ki intent nahi dikha rahe unko to cricket ke baare me pata he na— Priyank (@Rajput42580635) May 10, 2022

Shameful stapadding knock from Shubman gill, he really needs to work on his intent— rish. (@continuum_0) May 10, 2022

Shubman Gill should be Awarded Rupay Painful innings award #LSGvsGT— Ravi (@kukreja_ravii) May 10, 2022

Kya fighting.. itna dheere to koi nhi khelta h.. atleast he should have score 75+— PHENOMENAL (@umangkchaudhary) May 10, 2022

Most selfish knock I saw this ipl season. He was not even trying to hit sixes till his 50 & also after that he was playing grounded shot! Wtf man u lose 4 w. & u scored just 140 around— Suhas Kc (@SuhasKa05429783) May 10, 2022

Earlier, GT won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in a top-of-the-table clash in IPL 2022 in Pune. Skipper Hardik Pandya said for a change they want to put up a score and try and defend it.

Gujarat have lost their last two matches but Pandya attributed it to the law of averages. They made three changes to their playing XI, all tactical changes, Pandya said. Lockie Ferguson, Sai Sudharshan, and Pradeep Sangwan are out with Matthew Wade, debutant Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal coming in their place.

LSG made one change in their playing XI; UP spinner Karan Sharma coming in for Ravi Bishnoi.

