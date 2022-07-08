'What a Star' - Hardik Pandya is the Toast of Social Media After His Stellar Performance in 1st T20I vs England

Hardik Pandya’s power show with the bat and ball led India beat England by 50 runs in Southampton on Thursday. In the first match of the three-match series, Pandya was stunning as he went to score his maiden T20 international half-century off 30 balls as India scored 198-8.

Pandya’s bowling attack also dismantled the English side as he managed 4-33 in his four overs. With Pandya being the centre of the show, England managed to score only 148 in their unimpressive run chase.

After Pandya’s stunning performance, his fans and the cricket fraternity have not missed any chance in praising him all over on Twitter.

For his man-of-the-match innings, ICC and BCCI went onto Twitter to give highlights of his spectacular performance and congratulate for his show.

A fifty with the bat, and four wickets with the ball! Hardik Pandya's day out handed India a 1-0 T20I series lead 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9mIbXmFeML — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2022

For his brilliant show with the bat and ball, @hardikpandya7 is adjudged Player of the Match as #TeamIndia win the first T20I by 50 runs. Take a 1-0 lead in the series. Scorecard – https://t.co/Xq3B0KTRD1 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oEavD7COnZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022

The cricket fraternity also went ahead to praise him. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer called him “a star.”

Terrific start by team India in the T20 series. Set the ground running and didn't stop till the job was done. Liked the intensity and approach. And @hardikpandya7 what a star! Great achievement getting a fifty and fourfer in a T20I. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/I55bdqlmhI — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 7, 2022

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 🇮🇳 What a performance by @hardikpandya7 🔥

Congratulations on a great debut @arshdeepsinghh 🤩 pic.twitter.com/b6ZWUdthCf — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 7, 2022

While Pandya’s fans were celebrating his performance, there were a few who congratulated him in some iconic ways. Here’s our pick of the lot.

BRILLIANT KNOCK! Hardik Pandya departs after scoring his maiden T20I fifty. 51 on 33 balls🔥#ENGvIND #HardikPandya #EngVsIndOnSony pic.twitter.com/WZMlmqsn2S — ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) July 7, 2022





With the bat & ball hardik pandya shows that he is perfect as a allrounder for upcoming t20 worldcup.@hardikpandya7 is adjudged Player of the Match as #TeamIndia win the first T20I by 50 runs. Take a 1-0 lead in the series. #ENGvIND #HardikPandya #DeepakHooda #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/DFJFveKqHJ — शुभम श्रीवास्तव (@Mr_journalist16) July 8, 2022

What a Brilliant performance by Kun Fu Pandya akka #Hardik pandya . Duguna Lagaan Dena Hoga #Eng/vsInd pic.twitter.com/A4Ejzvghp7 — Dhaval k Pandya, (@dhaval_pandya18) July 8, 2022

@hardikpandya7 works like a matchstick for India he burns on a rapid speed . pic.twitter.com/eTYN0QwJc4 — saurav (@affleck_21) July 8, 2022

Hardik Pandya’s 51 run innings included six boundaries and one maximum. With his bowling, he first sent David Malan to dugout and then took Liam Livingstone’s important wicket. He also took Sam Curran and Jason Roy’s wicket, which helped India to restrict the English side from chasing the total.

After the Thursday’s win, Rohit Sharma became the first-ever captain to record 13 consecutive victories in T20I history. Apart from Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav were also decent in their performance with 33 and 39 respectively.

Debutant Arshdeep Singh also impressed cricket fans as he managed to take two wickets by giving 18 runs in 3.3 overs. Along with him, Yuzvendra Chahal also took two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel got their hands on one wicket each.

Moving ahead in the game, all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya on July 9, 2022 (Saturday) as India will lock horns with England in the second of three-match T20I series.

