What a Story: Twitter Celebrates 'Rapid Elevation' of Rashid Khan on Getting ICC Award

The ICC has named its cricketers of the decades in a tweet this afternoon. While Virat Kohli of India has been named the ODI cricketer of the decade, Rashid Khan and Steve Smith were named the T20I and Test cricketer of the decades. Here is how the Twitter reacted.

The ICC has named its cricketers of the decades in a tweet this afternoon. While Virat Kohli of India has been named the ODI cricketer of the decade, Rashid Khan and Steve Smith were named the T20I and Test cricketer of the decades. Here is how the Twitter reacted.

Earlier on Sunday, the ICC had announced the teams of the decade in Test, ODI and T20I cricket. Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two Indians who feature in the Test team of the decade, with Kohli named as the skipper of the Test side. Meanwhile, the ODI and T20I sides are led by MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah are the Indian players in at least one of the white-ball formats, while Ashwin and Kohli are the only Indians in the Test team.

