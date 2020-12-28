What a Story: Twitter Celebrates 'Rapid Elevation' of Rashid Khan on Getting ICC Award

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
What a Story: Twitter Celebrates 'Rapid Elevation' of Rashid Khan on Getting ICC Award
The ICC has named its cricketers of the decades in a tweet this afternoon. While Virat Kohli of India has been named the ODI cricketer of the decade, Rashid Khan and Steve Smith were named the T20I and Test cricketer of the decades. Here is how the Twitter reacted.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 28, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
The ICC has named its cricketers of the decades in a tweet this afternoon. While Virat Kohli of India has been named the ODI cricketer of the decade, Rashid Khan and Steve Smith were named the T20I and Test cricketer of the decades. Here is how the Twitter reacted.
😂😂 no one will guess this player of the decade 👏👏👏 @virat.kohli #congrats #funny #faceswap #seriousplayer #gun #welldeserved https://t.co/6VlO1QT7Zg
— David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 28, 2020
Congratulations Shenwari mama @rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/8zwIydQMd8
— Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) December 28, 2020
One of the finest stories in international cricket: the growth of Afghanistan and the elevation of @rashidkhan_19 to the title of the finest T20I player of the decade. Proof that talent exists everywhere and so, cricket must reach out to all.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 28, 2020
Much deserved accolade for Virat Kohli. The #ICCMaleCricketerOfTheDecade is what you dream of when you start playing the game. Looking forward to more.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 28, 2020
Good sprinkling of @CricketAus female and male #ICCAwards https://t.co/mO0DDJZOKC
— Malcolm Conn (@malcolmconn) December 28, 2020
ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade: @imVkohli 🏆
King Kohli. 👑 Need we say more! Thoroughly deserved, skip! 🙌#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/c5k167mDfb
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 28, 2020
Bit surprised the ICC didn't give the Spirit of Cricket of the decade award to DRS for generously calling back Sachin in 2011. pic.twitter.com/kMCY8Y5NA7
— Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) December 28, 2020
An amazing career so far & his impact will be far greater than his on field ability @rashidkhan_19 🌟 https://t.co/6NiY30Gtcx
— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 28, 2020
RT if you remember this moment like it was yesterday 😇
Congratulations, @MSDhoni. Here's to 🇮🇳 always upholding and playing the game in its truest spirit and integrity 💙#ICCAwards https://t.co/hvomaO4xXV
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 28, 2020
Earlier on Sunday, the ICC had announced the teams of the decade in Test, ODI and T20I cricket. Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two Indians who feature in the Test team of the decade, with Kohli named as the skipper of the Test side. Meanwhile, the ODI and T20I sides are led by MS Dhoni.
Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah are the Indian players in at least one of the white-ball formats, while Ashwin and Kohli are the only Indians in the Test team.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking