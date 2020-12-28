What a Story: Twitter Celebrates 'Rapid Elevation' of Rashid Khan on Getting ICC Award

The ICC has named its cricketers of the decades in a tweet this afternoon. While Virat Kohli of India has been named the ODI cricketer of the decade, Rashid Khan and Steve Smith were named the T20I and Test cricketer of the decades. Here is how the Twitter reacted.

One of the finest stories in international cricket: the growth of Afghanistan and the elevation of @rashidkhan_19 to the title of the finest T20I player of the decade. Proof that talent exists everywhere and so, cricket must reach out to all. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 28, 2020

Much deserved accolade for Virat Kohli. The #ICCMaleCricketerOfTheDecade is what you dream of when you start playing the game. Looking forward to more. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 28, 2020

Bit surprised the ICC didn't give the Spirit of Cricket of the decade award to DRS for generously calling back Sachin in 2011. pic.twitter.com/kMCY8Y5NA7 — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) December 28, 2020

An amazing career so far & his impact will be far greater than his on field ability @rashidkhan_19 🌟 https://t.co/6NiY30Gtcx — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 28, 2020

RT if you remember this moment like it was yesterday 😇 Congratulations, @MSDhoni. Here's to 🇮🇳 always upholding and playing the game in its truest spirit and integrity 💙#ICCAwards https://t.co/hvomaO4xXV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 28, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, the ICC had announced the teams of the decade in Test, ODI and T20I cricket. Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two Indians who feature in the Test team of the decade, with Kohli named as the skipper of the Test side. Meanwhile, the ODI and T20I sides are led by MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah are the Indian players in at least one of the white-ball formats, while Ashwin and Kohli are the only Indians in the Test team.