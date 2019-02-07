'What a Success Story' - Tributes Pour in for Ranji Trophy Champions Vidarbha

Loading...
Vidarbha became the sixth team to defend the Ranji title to be the talk of the town on Twitter.
Congratulations Vidarbha on being deserving winners and for retaining the Ranji Trophy. May you keep on going from strength to strength and cherish this special moment.
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 7, 2019
Congrats Vidarbha on retaining the Ranji Trophy. One win may be construed an aberration, two in a row is sign of prowess 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 7, 2019
Well done Vidarbha! What a success story this has been...Vidarbha cricket. 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#RanjiTrophy
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 7, 2019
hence established, a lot harder to win the #RanjiTrophy than the border-gavaskar trophy — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 7, 2019
Many congratulations Vidarbha for becoming Ranji Trophy Champions for a second successive time. Congratulations to @faizfazal and the boys. A final to remember for Sarwate. pic.twitter.com/90o1v4eKyU
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 7, 2019
Hearty Congrats to Vidharbha fr retaining & Keeping Ranji Trophy/1st Class Crkt alive..Kudos to Chandrakant Pandit & his indefatigable work ethics & hats off to Capt Fazl & MoM Sarwate fr remarkable feat plus exemplary calm behaviour worthy o the occasion..GodBless All VCA.!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) February 7, 2019
Hearty congratulations to Vidarbha Ranji team for winning Ranji Troohy for the second time in a row👏👏👏 and special salute to Chandrakant Pandit
— Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) February 7, 2019
Hmm! The Nagpur team starts off the election year with a win. Congratulations Vidarbha, on winning the Ranji Trophy. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 7, 2019
Retaining their #RanjiTrophy champions tag #Vidharbha. Well done 👏🏻👏🏻 @BCCIdomestic
— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) February 7, 2019
First Published: February 7, 2019, 12:36 PM IST