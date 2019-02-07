Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 7, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
'What a Success Story' - Tributes Pour in for Ranji Trophy Champions Vidarbha

Saurashtra’s quest for their maiden Ranji title were squashed by Aditya Sarwate’s six-wicket haul on the final day of the Ranji Trophy final at the VCA Stadium, as Vidarbha emerge victorious for the second time in a row.

Vidarbha became the sixth team to defend the Ranji title to be the talk of the town on Twitter.

























