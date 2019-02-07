'What a Success Story' - Tributes Pour in for Ranji Trophy Champions Vidarbha

Loading...



Congratulations Vidarbha on being deserving winners and for retaining the Ranji Trophy. May you keep on going from strength to strength and cherish this special moment.

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 7, 2019

Congrats Vidarbha on retaining the Ranji Trophy. One win may be construed an aberration, two in a row is sign of prowess 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 7, 2019



Well done Vidarbha! What a success story this has been...Vidarbha cricket. 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#RanjiTrophy

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 7, 2019

hence established, a lot harder to win the #RanjiTrophy than the border-gavaskar trophy — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 7, 2019



Many congratulations Vidarbha for becoming Ranji Trophy Champions for a second successive time. Congratulations to @faizfazal and the boys. A final to remember for Sarwate. pic.twitter.com/90o1v4eKyU

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 7, 2019

Hearty Congrats to Vidharbha fr retaining & Keeping Ranji Trophy/1st Class Crkt alive..Kudos to Chandrakant Pandit & his indefatigable work ethics & hats off to Capt Fazl & MoM Sarwate fr remarkable feat plus exemplary calm behaviour worthy o the occasion..GodBless All VCA.!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) February 7, 2019



Hearty congratulations to Vidarbha Ranji team for winning Ranji Troohy for the second time in a row👏👏👏 and special salute to Chandrakant Pandit

— Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) February 7, 2019

Hmm! The Nagpur team starts off the election year with a win. Congratulations Vidarbha, on winning the Ranji Trophy. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 7, 2019

First Published: February 7, 2019, 12:36 PM IST