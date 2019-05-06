'What a Thriller!' - Twitter Reflects on Trailblazers Emerging Victorious in Last-Ball Thriller

Source: IPLT20

Loading...



Good to see Smriti Mandhana continue her good form. She is going to be one of the major draws at the #WomensIPL

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 6, 2019



I never tire of watching Smriti hit straight and in the V. Classiest of sights.

— Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) May 6, 2019



Yet another 50 for @mandhana_smriti. Her consistency is remarkable and not to forget she is leading her side too. #WIPL



— Moulin (@Moulinparikh) May 6, 2019





What an innings by @mandhana_smriti - crisp hitting, just gorgeous to watch. 90(67) and 58 runs in boundaries! Clean shots 👍👍 #WomenT20Challenge



— RK (@RK_sports) May 6, 2019





Mandhana gets out by a chance on the boundary line and the crowd stands up and cheers like there is no tomorrow. Mad scenes. #WIPL #WomensT20Challenge #WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/dmRcYckRpT

— Sahil Bhalla (@IMSahilBhalla) May 6, 2019



Harmanpreet Kaur, with the crowd chanting her name, almost pulled off a stunning heist. Jhulan holds her nerve. But what about that 19th over from Sophie Ecclestone!



Superb match. #WIPL



— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 6, 2019





What a player, Harmanpreet Kaur 🙏🏼 This performance is as good as Dhonis against Umesh Yadav #WomenT20Challenge

— Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) May 6, 2019



What a thrilling way to begin the women's T20 challenger.

Smriti was slow but came into her own.

Harmanpreet was in sight to orchestrate a heist for Supernovas. That wasn't to happen tonight.

Ecclestone's 19th over was absolute class 👌

— Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) May 6, 2019



19needed of the last over and @ImHarmanpreet smashes 16tuns of five balls. Wow this was superlative effort. Bad luck but well played 👏👏👏



— Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) May 6, 2019





Harman plays a blinder and misses the last ball outside off. Tries to run a bye and non-striker is run-out. Dhoni smiles.



— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) May 6, 2019



First Published: May 6, 2019, 11:00 PM IST