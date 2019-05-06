'What a Thriller!' - Twitter Reflects on Trailblazers Emerging Victorious in Last-Ball Thriller

Loading...
Batting first, Trailblazers did not get off to a great start, losing Suzie Bates early in the innings. But it was all Smriti Mandhana after that as she went on to score a fabulous 90 to take her side to 140 at the end of 20 overs.
Good to see Smriti Mandhana continue her good form. She is going to be one of the major draws at the #WomensIPL
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 6, 2019
I never tire of watching Smriti hit straight and in the V. Classiest of sights.
— Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) May 6, 2019
Yet another 50 for @mandhana_smriti. Her consistency is remarkable and not to forget she is leading her side too. #WIPL
— Moulin (@Moulinparikh) May 6, 2019
What an innings by @mandhana_smriti - crisp hitting, just gorgeous to watch. 90(67) and 58 runs in boundaries! Clean shots 👍👍 #WomenT20Challenge
— RK (@RK_sports) May 6, 2019
Mandhana gets out by a chance on the boundary line and the crowd stands up and cheers like there is no tomorrow. Mad scenes. #WIPL #WomensT20Challenge #WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/dmRcYckRpT
— Sahil Bhalla (@IMSahilBhalla) May 6, 2019
Supernovas also had a poor start. They lost Priya Punia early in the innings. Chamari Athapaththu and Jemimah Rodrigues managed 20s but soon departed. Sophie Devine and Harmanpreet Kaur stitched together a decent stand. The latter nearly pulled it off for her side in the last over but Trailblazers managed deny the Supernovas a win by two runs.
Harmanpreet Kaur, with the crowd chanting her name, almost pulled off a stunning heist. Jhulan holds her nerve. But what about that 19th over from Sophie Ecclestone!
Superb match. #WIPL
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 6, 2019
What a player, Harmanpreet Kaur 🙏🏼 This performance is as good as Dhonis against Umesh Yadav #WomenT20Challenge
— Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) May 6, 2019
What a thrilling way to begin the women's T20 challenger.
Smriti was slow but came into her own.
Harmanpreet was in sight to orchestrate a heist for Supernovas. That wasn't to happen tonight.
Ecclestone's 19th over was absolute class 👌
— Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) May 6, 2019
19needed of the last over and @ImHarmanpreet smashes 16tuns of five balls. Wow this was superlative effort. Bad luck but well played 👏👏👏
— Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) May 6, 2019
Harman plays a blinder and misses the last ball outside off. Tries to run a bye and non-striker is run-out. Dhoni smiles.
— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) May 6, 2019
First Published: May 6, 2019, 11:00 PM IST