Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 6, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
'What a Thriller!' - Twitter Reflects on Trailblazers Emerging Victorious in Last-Ball Thriller

An incredible start to the Women’s T20 Challenge as Trailblazers managed to hold off Supernovas by two runs to win the first game of the tournament.

Batting first, Trailblazers did not get off to a great start, losing Suzie Bates early in the innings. But it was all Smriti Mandhana after that as she went on to score a fabulous 90 to take her side to 140 at the end of 20 overs.









Supernovas also had a poor start. They lost Priya Punia early in the innings. Chamari Athapaththu and Jemimah Rodrigues managed 20s but soon departed. Sophie Devine and Harmanpreet Kaur stitched together a decent stand. The latter nearly pulled it off for her side in the last over but Trailblazers managed deny the Supernovas a win by two runs.











First Published: May 6, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
