'What an Assault, Hazratullah Zazai'

Highest score in T20 cricket



278/3 AFG v IRE TODAY

263/5 RCB v PWI in 2013

263/3 AUS v SL in 2016



Highest ind score in T20s

175 Chris Gayle - RCB v PWI 2013

172 Finch - AUS v ZIM 2018

162* HAZRATULLAH ZAZAI - AFG v IRE - Today

162* Mazakadza - MOUNT v EAGLES in 2016#AFGvIRE

— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 23, 2019



💯!!@zazai_3 has been on fire here at Dehradun as he completes his maiden century in T20Is off just 43 deliveries !

What a knock !#AFGvIRE #IREvAFG pic.twitter.com/17F20lJjmJ



— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 23, 2019





What a day for Asian cricket sides. Afghanistan has piled on a record 278/3 in their 20 overs against the hapless Ireland at Dehradun. This is now the highest total in all T20 cricket history!

Opener Hazratullah Zazai making a 162 in 62 balls, 11 fours, 16 sixes!😱#AFGvIRE

— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 23, 2019



WOW .. what a story Afghanistan cricket has been !! https://t.co/0y7ABSjsSO



— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 23, 2019





145 after 17 overs is a decent score for a side,@zazai_3 has scored that many all by himself. He is batting on 145 in just 56 balls.@ACBofficials 234/0 after 17 overs in a T20I. Yes. #AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/XjaCsIXJXb

— CricketNext (@cricketnext) February 23, 2019

First Published: February 23, 2019, 9:18 PM IST