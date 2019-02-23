'What an Assault, Hazratullah Zazai'

Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 23, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
Hazratullah Zazai wrecked havoc against Ireland at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun in the second Twenty20 International as Afghanistan slammed 278 for 3 in their 20 overs, a world record total in the game’s shortest format.

The left-handed opener smoked an unbeaten 162 off just 62 deliveries, which included 11 fours and 16 sixes. It was only a matter of time that Twitteratis took notice and showered heavy praise on the 20-year-old.



















AfghanistanAfghanistan vs Ireland 2019Hazratullah Zazai
