'What an Assault, Hazratullah Zazai'

The left-handed opener smoked an unbeaten 162 off just 62 deliveries, which included 11 fours and 16 sixes. It was only a matter of time that Twitteratis took notice and showered heavy praise on the 20-year-old.
Congratulations @zazai_3! Amazing innings!! 💪🏼🇦🇫
— Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) February 23, 2019
What an assault from @zazai_3 @ACBofficials #AFGvIRE
— Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 23, 2019
Highest score in T20 cricket
278/3 AFG v IRE TODAY
263/5 RCB v PWI in 2013
263/3 AUS v SL in 2016
Highest ind score in T20s
175 Chris Gayle - RCB v PWI 2013
172 Finch - AUS v ZIM 2018
162* HAZRATULLAH ZAZAI - AFG v IRE - Today
162* Mazakadza - MOUNT v EAGLES in 2016#AFGvIRE
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 23, 2019
💯!!@zazai_3 has been on fire here at Dehradun as he completes his maiden century in T20Is off just 43 deliveries !
What a knock !#AFGvIRE #IREvAFG pic.twitter.com/17F20lJjmJ
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 23, 2019
What a day for Asian cricket sides. Afghanistan has piled on a record 278/3 in their 20 overs against the hapless Ireland at Dehradun. This is now the highest total in all T20 cricket history!
Opener Hazratullah Zazai making a 162 in 62 balls, 11 fours, 16 sixes!😱#AFGvIRE
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 23, 2019
WOW .. what a story Afghanistan cricket has been !! https://t.co/0y7ABSjsSO
— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 23, 2019
145 after 17 overs is a decent score for a side,@zazai_3 has scored that many all by himself. He is batting on 145 in just 56 balls.@ACBofficials 234/0 after 17 overs in a T20I. Yes. #AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/XjaCsIXJXb
— CricketNext (@cricketnext) February 23, 2019