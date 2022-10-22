'What an Athlete'-Glenn Phillips Takes 'Unreal' Catch to Dismiss Marcus Stoinis | WATCH

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips executed a stunning catch of Marcus Stoinis which is already being hailed as the catch of the tournament in the very first Super 12 match against Australia. Chasing New Zealand’s 201 run target, Australia were reeling at 50/3 when the Kiwi took a stunning catch to get rid of fourth Australian wicket.

Earlier Opener Devon Conway carried his bat with a majestic unbeaten 92 as New Zealand set an imposing 200-3 against Australia in the opening Super 12 game at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday in Sydney.

Conway’s knock came from 58 balls with seven fours and two sixes, joining a select group to make 90 or more at a World Cup.

Meanwhile, coming back to the catch, it happened on the second ball of the eights over when Stoinis had slashed Mitchell Santner through the offside; however, he had mistimed. Nevertheless, what he saw next wasn’t something that he anticipated. He saw a running Phillips, making a full length dive and plucking the ball from thin air. WATCH.

What a superman catch holy rice crispies Glenn Phillips!!! pic.twitter.com/LbfotMPLyB — adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) October 22, 2022

As can be seen in the video, Phillips ran to his left from deep cover, leapt full-length to his left, parallel to the ground, got both hands to it and completed a catch to remember. Some former players are already billing it up as the catch of the tournament.

Hosts Australia are defending champions with the sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground clash a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai that Australia won by eight-wickets.

History was against New Zealand, who remarkably have not beaten Australia in Australia in any format since 2011.

But they got off to a sensational start on an overcast evening after Australian skipper Aaron Finch sent them in to bat, with Finn Allen cracking two fours and a six off Mitchell Starc’s opening over.

Not to be outdone, opening partner Conway then crunched two blistering boundaries off Josh Hazlewood as the Black Caps plundered 29 from the first two overs.

Adam Zampa dropped Allen in the next over as Pat Cummins was similarly punished, taken for 17.

But the young right-hander’s luck ran out when Hazlewood returned and the wily pace spearhead bowled him for 42 — off just 16 balls — as he charged down the crease.

