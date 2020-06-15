What an Incredible Loss: Preity Zinta Pens Heartfelt Note for Sushant Singh

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent entire nation into a deep shock. Preity Zinta, actor and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab wrote a heartfelt note for Rajput.
“What an Incredible Loss, an Incredible Mind & an Incredible Talent. Will miss seeing stars from the telescope on ur terrace, our Astrophysics & NASA conversations, Dance competitions, Cricket celebrations & Ghazal nights. I’m gonna MISS U SOO MUCH. LOVE YOU #RIP #gonetoosoon,” Preity wrote in her heartfelt note for 34-year-old Sushant.
What an Incredible Loss, an Incredible Mind & an Incredible Talent 💔Will miss seeing stars from the telescope on ur terrace, our Astrophysics &NASA conversations,Dance competitions,Cricket celebrations &Ghazal nights. I’m gonna MISS U SOO MUCH 💔 LOVE YOU #RIP #gonetoosoon 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/URLwcnBtM1— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 14, 2020
What an Incredible Loss, an Incredible Mind & an Incredible Talent 💔Will miss seeing stars from the telescope on ur terrace, our Astrophysics &NASA conversations,Dance competitions,Cricket celebrations &Ghazal nights. I’m gonna MISS U SOO MUCH 💔 LOVE YOU #RIP #gonetoosoon 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/URLwcnBtM1
Former India cricketer and chairman of the selection committee Kiran More recalled how Sushant, who passed on Sunday due to exaggeration, meticulously trained for "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".
"I am shocked! He was really hardworking. I have interacted with many actors but his willingness to put everything for the movie stood out for me. We trained for nine months and he was there every day training like a kid, putting his 100 per cent to master the sport," he told WION.
"Very educated, had immense depth in his conversations. He had a clear thought-process in how he wants to approach the role and I treated him as a normal cricketer student and he obliged to the instructions every time.
"Becoming an actor is not an easy task, he gave so many super-hits, and he worked really hard for it. What we heard today is shocking and simply heartbreaking. He was a great athlete and a quick learner. I can even say he was a phenomenal cricketer."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
What an Incredible Loss: Preity Zinta Pens Heartfelt Note for Sushant Singh
The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent entire nation into a deep shock. Preity Zinta, actor and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab wrote a heartfelt note for Rajput.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings