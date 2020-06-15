Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

What an Incredible Loss: Preity Zinta Pens Heartfelt Note for Sushant Singh

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent entire nation into a deep shock. Preity Zinta, actor and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab wrote a heartfelt note for Rajput.

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
What an Incredible Loss: Preity Zinta Pens Heartfelt Note for Sushant Singh

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent entire nation into a deep shock. Preity Zinta, actor and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab wrote a heartfelt note for Rajput.

“What an Incredible Loss, an Incredible Mind & an Incredible Talent. Will miss seeing stars from the telescope on ur terrace, our Astrophysics & NASA conversations, Dance competitions, Cricket celebrations & Ghazal nights. I’m gonna MISS U SOO MUCH. LOVE YOU #RIP #gonetoosoon,” Preity wrote in her heartfelt note for 34-year-old Sushant.

Former India cricketer and chairman of the selection committee Kiran More recalled how Sushant, who passed on Sunday due to exaggeration, meticulously trained for "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".

"I am shocked! He was really hardworking. I have interacted with many actors but his willingness to put everything for the movie stood out for me. We trained for nine months and he was there every day training like a kid, putting his 100 per cent to master the sport," he told WION.

"Very educated, had immense depth in his conversations. He had a clear thought-process in how he wants to approach the role and I treated him as a normal cricketer student and he obliged to the instructions every time.

"Becoming an actor is not an easy task, he gave so many super-hits, and he worked really hard for it. What we heard today is shocking and simply heartbreaking. He was a great athlete and a quick learner. I can even say he was a phenomenal cricketer."

Preity ZintaSushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput agesushant singh rajput all moviesSushant Singh Rajput deathsushant singh rajput newsSushant Singh Rajput suicide

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more