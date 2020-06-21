Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
'What Do You Think of Yourself' - When Narayan Jagadeesan's Cheeky Shot Had Shane Watson Seething

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman Narayan Jagadeesan recently recalled how he managed to infuriate former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.

Jagadeesan had attended trials for IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017 and when facing Watson in the nets, hit him for a boundary off a switch hut, leaving the all-rounder furious.

"When Shane Watson was bowling to me, I played a switch-hit against him which went to the boundary. Watson was furious. He came up to me and said ‘what do you think of yourself? You think you can hit me like that?’ He literally swore at me," Jagadeesan said in a chat show Homerun with AV with sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.

"The next two balls, he steamed in with intent. As things panned out, the coach said it was the last set (of deliveries) at the nets. Before Watson could take my head off, I walked out of the nets!"

Also Read: Michael Hussey Takes Keen Interest in This Upcoming CSK Player's Batting

As fate woud have it, Jagadeesan would sign for the Chennai Super Kings a year later, where Watson was also now plying his trade. Naturally the 24-year old reminded the veteran of the incident.

Watson didn't remember at first but Jagadeesan's use of the words 'switch hit' were enough to jog his memory.

"Oh yeah, I reminded him about it during my very first year. Initially, Watson couldn’t remember the incident, but when I told him ‘switch hit’, he instantly remembered. He was like, “hey, you were the guy”. I just said yes."

