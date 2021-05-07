- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
'What Else Does Jaydev Unadkat Need to Do?' - Former India Cricketer Perplexed After Pacer Ignored For India Test Squad
Jaydev Unadkat made his India debut during 2010-11 South Africa tour playing one Test - his only such match of international career.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 8:19 PM IST
BCCI announced a 20-member India squad for the UK tour during which Virat Kohli’s men will play in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship before locking horns with England in a five-match series. Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has questioned the continual snubbing of Jaydev Unadkat from national Test squad saying he cannot understand what else the Saurashtra left-arm pacer has to do in order to merit a selection.
“What else does @JUnadkat need to do to get into the Indian test squad. It’s perplexing to see him being ignored again and again despite great performances year after year at the FC level,” posted Ganesh on his Twitter handle on Friday.
Unadkat made his India debut during 2010-11 South Africa tour playing one Test – his only such match of international career. He bowled 26 wicketless overs for 101 runs as India went on to suffer an innings defeat.
Three years later, he made his international comeback but in white-ball cricket, making his ODI debut vs Zimbabwe in Harare. Since then, he has played seven ODIs so far taking eight wickets in them and the last of which came in the same year – 2013.
Three years later, he made his T20I debut, also against Zimbabwe in Harare and in 10 matches in the shortest format for India, he has taken 14 wickets. His last T20I match was in March 2018.
Howeverm Unadkat has since developed into a consistent performer at the first-class cricket and during the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, he broke the record for the most wickets by a fast bowler in a single season, guiding Saurashtra to title win.
Unadkat, 29, took 67 wickets from 10 matches including seven five-wicket hauls at an average of 13.23.
Overall, in 89 First-Class matches, he has taken 327 wickets at 23.21 including 20 five-wicket haul. More recently, he was in action for Rajasthan Royals in the now suspended IPL 2021.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
