What Happened When Rohit Sharma Interviewed Virat Kohli In Most Candid Way | WATCH

Team India has crashed out of the ongoing Asia Cup but would take a lot of heart as their talismanic batter Virat Kohli returned to his scintillating best, smashing his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan on Thursday. After India’s thumping victory, skipper Rohit Sharma interacted with Kohli in a post-match interview.

In a video shared by the BCCI on Twitter, the two stalwarts can be seen sharing a light-hearted conversation, discussing Kohli’s return to form, his 71st international hundred, and India’s future heading into the T20I World Cup in Australia. Rohit congratulated Kohli on behalf of the entire nation for his long-awaited 71st ton and praised him for his stroke-filled innings. He then asked Kohli about his preparations and to give insights into his time during his rough patch.

The former India captain was in a jovial mood and revealed that he himself wasn’t expecting that his long-awaited century would come in the shortest format of the game. Kohli added that he was feeling grateful and honoured after finally managing to break the jinx of not scoring a ton for almost three years now.

“I did not expect to score my much awaited 71st ton in the T20I format but I am pleasantly surprised and I feel grateful and honoured right now,” Kohli said in the interview.

The former India captain was grateful to his teammates and his fans for the love and affection they showered upon him as he smashed his maiden T20I ton. Kohli has also posted the highlights of his Asia Cup campaign on Twitter. The batter penned an emotional note thanking his fans and mentioned that his side will be back stronger.

“Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Until next time” Kohli wrote in the caption.

Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yASQ5SbsHl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 9, 2022

As things stand, Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup with a staggering total of 276 runs in just 5 matches. He averages a mind-boggling 92.00 with a sumptuous hundred and two half-centuries to his tally.

In India’s last match of the continental tournament, Kohli battered the Afghanistan bowlers all around the park and remained unbeaten at 122. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar then destroyed the Afghan batting by scalping a five-wicket haul, handing India a huge 101-run triumph.

