'What Happened With Pakistan in 1990s is Happening Today with Indian Cricket'

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has made some sensational claims, saying that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was the one who pushed Ravi Shastri out of the coaching role. Elaborating further, he said that seeds were sown back in 2017 when Shastri walked in as coach which meant Anil Kumble had to step down from the post. Shastri’s contract expired after 2019 World Cup after which he was given a two-year extension. Latif alleged that it was Ganguly stepped up and told Shastri: ‘Boss it’s time to go.’

“All this began happening when Anil Kumble was wrongly removed as coach. Ravi Shastri had taken no coaching courses and yet he directly took entry as the coach. This was a strong group – Kumble had over 600 wickets and Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid were his teammates. This trio is very strong," Latif said in a YouTube video.

“By all means, Ganguly told Shastri ‘boss, it’s time to go’ even if Shastri had considered continuing as a coach. This whole thing has been building up since before the T20 World Cup, these are personal attacks and it has impacted Indian cricket. What happened with Pakistan in the early 1990s is happening today with Indian cricket," added the former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter.

In the end, Latif said off-field controversies have played a role in India performing poorly at the ICC T20 World Cup and later in South Africa. Just like his compatriot Danish Kaneria, he also mentioned how the team is divided in two groups, with Kohli and KL Rahul sitting apart.

“Such off-field tensions hamper the performances of the team and that is exactly what has happened. Who was sitting with Kohli? Siraj, on the left. On his right, there were players who nobody knew. That picture stated it all. KL Rahul cannot handle the team, and it remains to be seen how Rohit Sharma maintains his fitness if he is to be the man to usher Indian cricket into the future," he mentioned.

