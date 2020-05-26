Dravid Raises Doubts Over ECB's Bid to Resume Cricket in Bio-secure Environment
Former India captain Rahul Dravid feels the ambition to resume cricket in a bio-secure environment is "unrealistic", giving a thumbs down to the concept primarily floated by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
Dravid Raises Doubts Over ECB's Bid to Resume Cricket in Bio-secure Environment
Former India captain Rahul Dravid feels the ambition to resume cricket in a bio-secure environment is "unrealistic", giving a thumbs down to the concept primarily floated by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings