'What if T20 WC Starts Tomorrow?': Aakash Chopra Picks an Immediate Squad- Pandya Captain; No Rohit & Virat

Indian team’s performance in the previous T20 World Cup was abysmal. The Virat Kohli-led side faced two back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and eventually, they failed to qualify for the semi-final. But this time the scenario is different for the team.

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will desperately be aiming to produce a better show at the upcoming World Cup. They have also experienced a big change in the coaching department after Ravi Shastri decided to step down as the head coach of the team. And ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, plenty of discussions have already started regarding the Indian team’s possible combination at the grand event.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opened up on this and shared his views. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Chopra asked his viewers to imagine a situation where the T20 World Cup was to start soon. Considering this circumstance, Chopra chose a 16-member Indian team. Cricketers were picked on the basis of their performances in the IPL 2022 season and the 44-year-old former batter did not hesitate to exclude big names like Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

“Let’s just assume that the T20 World Cup will not start from October-November but from tomorrow and we have to pick a side based only on the performance in the IPL. And, reputations are not going to count for anything. You might think that is not going to happen. But let’s indulge in making a team just based on the performance in the IPL, then how would the team look?” Chopra said in the video posted on his YouTube channel.

“This team does not have many big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. But they are 100 percent going to play when the World Cup happens. Even Rishabh Pant is not there. These are the three main players whose names are not there,” he further added.

Here’s Chopra Immediate Squad – Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Krunal Pandya, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah.

“Captain of the team for the World Cup, according to only the IPL performance, I have got Hardik Pandya as the captain. He is batting, bowling. I have kept him at No. 5 batting spot, but he can bat at No. 4 too. He is a gun player. If he bowls, he gives you three overs. If he bats, he can do wonders. He can play in the middle as well as the finisher. His strike rate was low but I am not picking him only as a batter, I am picking as an allrounder and as a captain,” Chopra said.

